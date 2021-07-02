Strength Scoop - Friday July 2, 2021

SidelinePower2021

Cumberland (NAIA - TN): Cumberland University is looking to hire a Sports Performance Graduate Assistant beginning Fall 2021. Responsibilities will include: design and implementation of training programs for assigned sports, maintenance and cleaning of the weight room, as well as assisting the Director of Sports Performance with other sports as assigned. Applicants must have a Bachelor’s degree in a related field, be accepted into either the Cumberland University Sports Management or Sport and Exercise Science Graduate program, hold either CSCS or SCCC certification, and have current CPR/First Aid training. Compensation will include: graduate school tuition, on-campus housing and meal plan, but NO stipend will be available. If interested, email your cover letter, resume and 3 references in one pdf to Director of Sports Performance Austin Dillard at Austindillard3@gmail.com. Review of applications will begin immediately. 

