Strength Scoop - Friday July 22, 2022

UCF: The University of Central Florida is accepting applications for sport scientist and performance coach volunteer internship for Men’s Basketball. Preferred interests in athlete profiling and load monitoring. If interested, please send resume + 3 professional references to Charles Stephenson, at cstephenson@athletics.ucf.edu.

Hiram College (DIII – OH): Hiram invites applications for the position of Director of Peak Performance and Fitness. This is a newly created position due to receiving a grant and is available only to minority candidates. The Director of Peak Performance and Fitness position is a full-time, 12-month staff position which reports to the Director of Athletics. The Director of Peak Performance and Fitness is responsible for providing guidance and training to all athletic teams in the area of performance, fitness, strength training, conditioning, nutrition, and injury prevention. The Director is responsible for the oversight, scheduling, and maintenance of the weight room and cardio room. The Director will supervise all student workers and interns assigned to the weight and cardio room and will work with other members of the Hiram campus as requested. A Bachelor’s Degree in physical education, kinesiology, exercise science, health science, or a related field is required; a Master’s Degree is preferred. Three to five years of collegiate peak performance and fitness experience is preferred, as well as experience maintaining and managing a safe weight room and cardio room. Must have Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist certification by the National Strength and Conditional Association or by the Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coaches Association (SCCC or Master SCC). Also must have First Aid, AED & CPR certifications and a valid Ohio Driver’s License. Please apply using this link.