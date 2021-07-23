Strength Scoop - Friday July 23, 2021

Rutgers: The Rutgers University Strength and Conditioning department is accepting applications for our FALL 2021 VOLUNTEER internship. We are looking for candidates who would like to gain experience work closely with our varsity DI Big Ten OLYMPIC sports. This position begins in September and will go through December (with option to extend through spring semester). Competitive candidates need to have a strong desire to pursue a career in collegiate or professional strength and conditioning. Candidates must have a strong work ethic and desire to learn with availability to intern 15-20 hours/week. Current CPR/AED Certification required. Prior experience or strong desire to gain experience with sports performance data analytics and previous coaching experience in a collegiate strength and conditioning setting preferred. This position will assist the full-time strength and conditioning staff in all aspects of team training including but not limited to facility upkeep, set up, break down, warm up, speed, agility, conditioning, testing, data analysis and resistance training sessions for OLYMPIC sports. Interns will be required to complete RU Internship Education Curriculum including but not limited to roundtable classroom discussion, presentations, on-floor demonstrations, readings, program design and program defense. Interns will also be expected to attend RU Intern Professional Development meetings that include cover letter evaluation and revision, resume evaluation and revision and development of a professional portfolio. Application deadline: August 15th. To apply, email Internship Director, Becky Bonaventura bbonaventura@scarletknights.com the following: Cover letter, Resume, 3 Professional References, 3-minute video explaining why you are interested in pursuing an internship with our program.

Tiffin (D-II - OH): The Tiffin University Football program is looking to hire a Head Football Strength & Conditioning Coach. This is a full-time position with full benefits. We are looking for the position to be hired and start as soon as possible. Successful candidates will work directly with football and will assist with all training sessions in compliance with NCAA rules. Position responsibilities will consist of, but are not limited to, the following: programming and implementation of all strength and conditioning training, leading all conditioning and on-field activities, helping conduct any testing performed with our athletes, helping with general maintenance of the weight room and developing nutrition plans for our student-athletes. Preferred qualifications (or actively working to acquire them) include: Bachelor’s degree in exercise science or related field, SCCC, CSCS, or USAW certifications, and CPR/AED. All interested applicants must send a cover letter, resume and minimum 3 professional references to Head Coach, Cris Reisert, at tuemployment@tiffin.edu. Please no phone calls.

Masters of Sports Administration: Upper Iowa’s MSA degree provides learners with the current theories, concepts, and learning models necessary to assume administrative, coaching and leadership roles in high school, higher education and sports business settings. The online degree is available with emphasis in Sports Management or Coaching & Leadership Education

Mississippi College (D-II): Mississippi College is seeking a strength and conditioning graduate assistant beginning ASAP. Please send resumes and credentials to Marcus Makovicka at mmakovicka@mc.edu if interested.