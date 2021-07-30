Strength Scoop - Friday July 30, 2021

UNC Pembroke: UNC-Pembroke is hiring ONE PAID Assistant Athletic Performance Coach. Job Summary: To lead all strength and conditioning activities for 2-3 athletic programs and assist in strength and conditioning activities for all sports in a safe and professional manner, and within all rules and regulations of UNCP and the NCAA. Must maintain professional working relationships with athletic training staff and all members of coaching staff. Must demonstrate the ability to clearly and professionally communicate with student-athletes, administration and staff. MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS: Bachelor degree in Exercise Science, Kinesiology or similar field. Must be CPR, AED and First Aid certified or have the ability to obtain CPR, AED and First Aid certification within the first 30 days of beginning the position. CSCS or CSCCa certified. PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS: One to two years of collegiate strength & conditioning experience is preferred in an undergraduate internship or professional internship capacity. Compensation: This is a 10 month position that includes a $10,000 stipend ($1,000/month). Along with continuing education opportunities. To Apply: Please send an email to Assistant AD for Athletic Performance, Cory Minnie at coryvminnie@gmail.com. Email should include your cover letter, resume and references.

McNeese State: McNeese State University Strength and Conditioning (Lake Charles, LA) is currently taking applications for Fall 2021 semester interns to work with all team sports. This is an unpaid position. Work hours will span from morning to evenings and be 5-7 days per week. The internship will begin August 9 th and last for the full fall semester. Candidates must have a strong work ethic, be professional, have a desire to become a strength and conditioning coach, and pursuing NSCA, CSCCA, or USAW certifications. Candidates who are interested in hands-on strength and conditioning coaching experience are encouraged to apply. Responsibilities include assisting in the implementation of programming, aiding in the set up and break down of training sessions, daily upkeep and maintenance of weight room equipment, assisting with daily nutrition operations, and any other duties assigned by the Director of Strength and Conditioning and/or his staff. Qualified candidates will receive hands-on experience working in a Division I program, participate in continuing education sessions to build knowledge and skill in strength and conditioning, and have the opportunity to build and establish professional relationships for future employment recommendations depending on their effort and performance. Individuals interested in this position should send a resume and three references to Associate Director of Strength and Conditioning J.R. Griffin at jgriffin5@mcneese.edu.

Colorado School of Mines: The Colorado School of Mines Strength & Conditioning Department is actively seeking hard working applicants for internship positions working with all varsity sports within our program for the Fall Term 2021 (August 15th – December 15th). Interns will have the ability to learn from a CSCCa Approved Mentor. The intent of the internship is to provide a semester of hands-on training to prepare the candidate to take on the next level position in strength and conditioning as either a graduate assistant or full-time strength coach. Interns are expected to participate in a comprehensive and challenging educational program, including white board discussion and hands-on experience in the following areas: program design, biomechanics, football and Olympic program development, exercise instruction, Olympic lifting progressions and techniques, plyometrics, speed and agility techniques, energy system development, regeneration methods, nutritional basics, leadership and facility and athlete management. Internship responsibilities will include various duties within the Colorado School of Mines Strength and Conditioning Department. Hours will vary throughout the semester and may include early morning, late afternoon hours, and weekends. Previous weight room or athletic coaching experience is a plus. Requirements: 1) CPR/AED/First Aid 2) Must be working towards a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in a related field 3) Must have, or working towards CSCS, SCCC, USAW, etc. 4) Must have strong desire to pursue a career in the strength and conditioning profession 4) Must be pro-active, excellent work ethic, and disciplined. Compensation: NON-MONETARY/UNPAID Continuing education resources, SCCC/CSCS certification prep, access to networking opportunities, potential future recommendation for professional advancement and continuing mentorship beyond completion of the internship. In order to determine if you’re a correct fit for our program please email the following information to ipcastil@mines.edu. Cover Letter, Resume, References.

McNeese State: McNeese State University is currently taking applications for sport nutrition Fall 2021 semester interns to work with all team sports. This is an unpaid position. Candidates must have a strong work ethic, be professional, and have an interest in becoming a sports dietician/nutritionist. Opportunities include but are not limited to working in a Division I environment, providing nutritional supplements to athletes, and working alongside certified strength coaches. Primary responsibilities are organization of food materials, maintenance of inventory, managing hydration/nutrition stations, and developing nutrition education for athletes. Individuals interested in this position should send a resume and three references to Associate Director of Strength and Conditioning J.R. Griffin at jgriffin5@mcneese.edu.