Strength Scoop - Friday July 8, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

FIU: Florida International University is currently accepting applications for FALL 2022 Internship positions. Qualified candidates would work with the Football Strength and Conditioning Department as well as other Olympic sports. This is an unpaid position that is responsible for assisting the FIU Strength and Conditioning staff with the implementation of the Fall program, set up and break down of all workouts, maintenance and upkeep of the weight room and facility, and hands on experience training collegiate athletes. Required qualifications include completion or current pursuit of an undergraduate degree in exercise science or a related course of study, a desire to become a strength and conditioning professional, and possess a strong work ethic. Participation in Collegiate Athletics is preferred. Other preferred qualifications include certification from an accredited organization, previous coaching experience, and proficiency in teaching and performing Olympic movements. There is no monetary compensation so if this position is not an economically feasible option for you, please do not apply. If interested, please apply before August 1st. Start date would be August 22nd and continue through the end of the Fall semester. Please send cover letter, resume, and 3 references to Noel Durfey at ldurfey@fiu.edu.

North Alabama: The University of North Alabama Strength and Conditioning Department is now accepting applications for a Restricted Earnings Assistant or Graduate Assistant of Strength & Conditioning Coach for the Fall Semester of 2022, but would prefer start date as soon as possible. North Alabama is a Division I Athletics program in the ASUN Conference, located in Florence, AL. The restricted earnings position offers a salary with no benefits or GA position offers a tuition waiver as well as a monthly stipend. Qualified candidates would be primarily responsible for the development, implementation and coaching of programs for Women’s Basketball and Cross Country as well as provide assistance in daily operation of the weight room. This individual will report to the Head Strength and Conditioning Coach, and work closely with the Women’s Basketball Coaching Staff. Candidates need to be knowledgeable in sport specific training, motivated, high energy, and contain great communication skills. Qualifications: Bachelor’s Degree from an accredited college or university is required, previous experience working in the collegiate setting (basketball experience preferred), CSCS or SCCC, CPR/AED and First Aid certification. To apply, send one email including your cover letter, resume and list of 3 professional references (in this order) to the Strength and Conditioning Coach Steve Herring at sherring@una.edu.

Rice: The Rice University Football Strength and Conditioning Department is currently accepting applications for VOLUNTEER coaches for the Fall 2022 Semester. The internship will begin in August and run through December. This is an unpaid position; however, the position does come with a university sponsored meal plan. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to: assisting with the daily implementation of in-season training for Rice Football, set-up and breakdown of daily training sessions, routine maintenance, cleaning and organization of the training facility, as well as participation in a vigorous internship curriculum. This position also offers a unique opportunity to gain knowledge in performance technology and data collection through the use of GPS tracking, force plate monitoring and functional movement screening. Prerequisites include, CPR/AED Certification, as well as completion of, or working toward, a Bachelor’s Degree in a related field. The goal of this internship is to prepare and help place individuals into a paid position in the field of strength and conditioning. Interested candidates should email a cover letter, resume, and three references to Zach Waranch at zaw1@rice.edu by Sunday, July 24th. Rice University requires selected candidates to partake in a background check prior to participation in the internship.

North Alabama: The University of North Alabama Strength and Conditioning and Football Program is seeking a highly motivated and qualified candidate to fill an Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coaching-Assistant/Football DFO position. Under the direction of the Head Strength and Conditioning Coach, this position will assist in the development and implementation of individualized annual training programs for the university’s 13 NCAA Division I sports teams. Required qualifications include: Successful background check; current CPR, AED, and First Aid certifications; current NSCA-CSCS or CSCCa-SCCC certification. Preferred qualifications include: degree in an exercise science related field; relevant experience in the Strength and Conditioning field as a student or graduate assistant; previous collegiate strength and conditioning internship and/or coaching experience; experience in program design; experience as a collegiate athlete; Microsoft office proficiency; demonstrate exemplary ethical conduct; ability to work in a dynamic environment and be a positive member of a team; a strong work ethic; exceptional communication skills; a passion for the profession, as well as a commitment to the student-athletes. Interested candidates, send one email including your cover letter, resume’ and list of 3 professional references (in this order) to the Strength and Conditioning Coach Steve Herring at sherring@una.edu.



