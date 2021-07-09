Strength Scoop - Friday July 9, 2021

Washington: The University of Washington Football Strength and Conditioning staff is now accepting VOLUNTEER applications for the 2021 Fall Quarter (August 9 – December 10). These are UNPAID positions, but may provide credit for either undergraduate or graduate coursework. Ideal candidates should be highly motivated, have a strong work ethic and a desire to learn and grow in the strength and conditioning profession. Candidates must be CPR/AED certified and possess or currently working towards certification through the USAW, NSCA, or CSCCa. Volunteers with assist with all aspects of the Strength and Conditioning program for football, specifically those related to, but not limited to, set up and breakdown of equipment, both in the stadium weight room and surrounding areas where training may occur. Volunteers will also assist in the maintenance and upkeep of the stadium weight room which may include disinfecting high contact surfaces or performing routine equipment checks to ensure a safe training and work environment for all student-athletes and staff. Volunteers may also be responsible for other duties as assigned by the Strength and Conditioning coaching staff. All qualified candidates please send a cover letter, resume and 3 professional references to mikeray@uw.edu.

USF: The University of South Florida Football Strength and Conditioning Staff is currently accepting applications for FALL 2021 volunteer internship positions. We are seeking 1-2 highly qualified individuals to fill these positions. These are positions for the FALL 2021 training session Deadline to apply: July 22nd, 2021. Start date: August 23rd, 2021. Qualified candidates would work with all facets of a NCAA Division 1 FBS FOOTBALL Strength and Conditioning program. This is an UNPAID position. However, the position offers the opportunity for advancement in the field of strength and conditioning, as well as the fulfillment of credit hours towards a degree program. Responsibilities include, but not are not limited to: assisting with the daily implementation of in-season training for the Football team, set-up and breakdown of daily training sessions, routine maintenance, cleaning and organization of the training facility, data collection, data entry as well as participation in the internship curriculum. Required qualifications include completion or current pursuit of an undergraduate degree in exercise science or a related course of study, a desire to become a strength and conditioning professional, and possess a strong work ethic. Preferred qualifications include certification from a recognized governing body (USAW, CSCS, CSCCa), previous coaching experience and proficiency in teaching and performing Olympic and Strength movements. Please send your cover letter, resume, and 3 references to Jordan Diaz at Diaz44@usf.edu.

FAU: Florida Atlantic University’s Football Strength and Conditioning program is looking to fill UNPAID intern positions for the Fall of 2021. Qualifications for the position are a strong work ethic, basic knowledge of strength and conditioning techniques, pursuing NSCA, CSCCA, or USAW certification, and a strong desire to become a strength and conditioning professional. Opportunities include gaining valuable experience working with a multitude of technologies; Catapult, VBT, Force Deck, Brower Timing Systems, Jump Mat, Plyo Mat, Broad Jump Mat; potential recommendations for future job opportunities, and the ability to take part of a winning culture in paradise. Responsibilities include assisting in the implementation of programming and team accountability protocol, aiding in set up and break down of lifts, and assisting with daily nutrition operations. The term for the position will be August 3-December 15, 2021. Applicants send cover letter, resume, and three professional references in a single PDF to rmarco@fau.edu.