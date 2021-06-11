Strength Scoop - Friday June 11, 2021

New Mexico: University of New Mexico Football athletic performance is currently accepting applications for the SUMMER 2021 volunteer internship positions. These are positions for the SUMMER 2021 training session Start date: ASAP. Qualified candidates would work with all facets of a NCAA Division 1 FBS FOOTBALL athletic performance program. This is an UNPAID position. However, the position offers the opportunity for advancement in the field of strength and conditioning, as well as the fulfillment of credit hours towards a degree program. The position is responsible for assisting FOOTBALL athletic performance staff with the implementation of the program, set up and break down of all workouts, maintenance and upkeep of the weight room and facility, and hands-on experience training collegiate athletes. Required qualifications include completion or current pursuit of an undergraduate degree in exercise science or a related course of study, a desire to become a strength and conditioning professional, and possess a strong work ethic. Preferred qualifications include certification from a recognized governing body (USAW, CSCS, CSCCa), previous coaching experience and proficiency in teaching and performing Olympic movements. Please send your cover letter, resume, and 3 references to Nate Matos at nmatos6@unm.edu

Rice: The Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach for Olympic Sports will carry out all aspects of sport performance for assigned teams while adhering to NCAA, Conference and University rules and regulations. The Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach will be responsible for supporting the philosophy, goals, and mission of both Rice University and its Intercollegiate Athletics Program. In addition, the Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach will support the Director of Strength and Conditioning for Olympic Sports in the daily operation of the facilities, administrative responsibilities and other departmental duties as assigned. Interested professionals should email a one-page PDF resume to rak9@rice.edu. The earliest anticipated start date is July 12th, 2021.

Valparaiso (FCS - IN): Valparaiso University Strength and Conditioning Department is now accepting applications for a PAID part-time Strength and Conditioning Coach. This position will begin IMMEDIATELY. Compensation is $10,000 with no benefits. The position will be responsible for 2-3 teams as well as assisting with Football. Other responsibilities include, but are not limited to; assisting with the supervision and execution of the strength and conditioning program for teams, set up and break down for daily training, routine maintenance and cleaning of the training facilities, and experience working with GPS software. Required qualifications include a strong work ethic and completion of an undergraduate degree in exercise science or a related field of study. All applicants are REQUIRED to have either their CSCS or SCCC. Other preferred qualifications include previous coaching in a collegiate setting and personal involvement in a collegiate sport. Applications will be taken until the position is filled. All interested candidates please email a cover letter, resume, and three references as ONE PDF to Associate Director of Sports Performance Trent Smart at trenton.smart@valpo.edu.

Nicholls State: Nicholls State University is looking to hire a 12-month professional intern. This is a paid position ($10,000-$12,000 Non-Benefits) with housing included. Responsibilities will include designing and implementing comprehensive strength and conditioning programs for 2-3 teams as assigned as well as directly assisting with Football. This position will require constant communication with the Director of Strength and Conditioning, Sport Coaches, and Athletic Training Staff of assigned teams. Other responsibilities include daily maintenance and upkeep of the facility, occasional travel, and completion of any other duties assigned. REQUIREMENTS: BS in Exercise Science or related field, NSCA-CSCS or CSCCa-SCCC Certification, CPR/First Aid Certified, and 1 year collegiate coaching experience. If interested please provide a Cover Letter, Resume, and List of 3 References to Coach Taylor Jenkins at taylor.jenkins@nicholls.edu