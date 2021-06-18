Strength Scoop - Friday June 18, 2021

Briar Cliff (NAIA - IA): Briar Cliff University is seeking qualified applicants for a Strength & Conditioning Graduate Assistant position. This position will be responsible for the design and implementation of strength and conditioning programs for assigned sports, communication with coaches and athletic trainers, and daily upkeep and maintenance of the facility. Candidates must have their bachelor’s degree and be admitted to the Briar Cliff University graduate school. Preferred qualifications include prior internship/work experience in a collegiate strength and conditioning setting, professional certification (NSCA-CSCS, CSCCa-SCCC, USAW), and experience as a collegiate athlete. The position includes full tuition remission, a $2,500 stipend ($1,250 per semester), and free on-campus housing. Projected start date is August 4, 2021. Interested candidates please email a cover letter, resume, and three references to Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Josh Kieffer at joshua.kieffer@briarcliff.edu.

UW-Whitewater (D-III): University of Wisconsin – Whitewater is looking to hire an assistant Sports Performance Coach for 2021-22 Academic year (August-May). Start date by August 11, 2021. This is a paid assistantship which includes a $10,000 stipend divided over 9 months. Duties: Design and lead workouts for specific teams as assigned by Director (non-football). Monitor and adjust workouts working closely with sport coaches and athletic training staff. Provide leadership and instruction in the athletic development of student athletes to include skill analysis, teach proper technique and adapt workouts to match each sports specific need. Provide encouragement, motivate, and give feedback to student athletes to ensure maximum development of athletic potential. Assist with outside activities as assigned by Director. Job Requirements: BS/BA in an Exercise Science related field. Master’s Preferred. Certification from nationally recognized organization (CSCS, CSCCa, USAW etc.) Previous experience as a collegiate athlete or training athletes. Strong desire to pursue a career in collegiate strength and conditioning. Excellent work ethic. Ability to adapt to schedule changes. Team Player. CPR/First Aid certified. Desired Skills: Knowledge and experience in all areas of strength training including Olympic style lifting as well as speed, agility, plyometric, flexibility and conditioning methods. Experience with GPS tracking units a plus also. To apply: Please e-mail a cover letter and resume with 3 references to Lee Munger, Director of Sports Performance at mungerl@uww.edu