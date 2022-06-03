Strength Scoop - Friday June 3, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Iowa: The University of Iowa Football Strength and Conditioning is accepting internship applicants for Fall 2022. This internship is designed for individuals who want to become collegiate strength coaches. This is an unpaid volunteer position. Duties include: Set up and breakdown of the weight room, equipment maintenance and general support of the daily operations of the program, stocking supplements and maintenance of our refueling station. Interns will have the opportunity to be involved with our functional movement screen, on-field and weight room testing as well as data analysis. Participation in an internship curriculum is also required. Qualifications: Applicants must be pursing or have completed Bachelors in Exercise Science or a related field. Applicants should be working toward CSCS / SCCC certification as well. Please email your resume, cover letter, and list of references to Assistant Strength Coach Cody Myers at cody-l-myers@uiowa.edu.

UCLA: The University of California, Los Angles Football Athletic Performance Staff is looking for 2022 FALL volunteer interns. This is an UNPAID position, with a potential carry over to the winter semester that is conditional based off performance in fall. Interns will be provided with opportunities to grow, and have hands-on coaching experience in a Division 1 football program. This internship will provide professional development. Volunteer coaches will be responsible but not limited to: supervision of safety in the weight room and on field activities, assisting with daily administrative/maintenance duties, setup/cleanup of the weight room and other assigned duties. Preferred applicants must have or should be working towards pursuing CSCS or SCCC certifications. Applicants must be highly motivated, have a strong work ethic, excellent communication skills, and be detail oriented. Intern applicants must be CPR/AED certified. All employees must fully comply with all NCAA, Pac 12, and University of California, Los Angeles rules, regulations, and policies. If interested please send a resume, cover letter, and (3) references to Associate Director Diamond Simmons at dsimmons@athletics.ucla.edu.

Yale (FCS): Yale Strength and Conditioning is seeking qualified candidates to fill available internship positions for the Fall 2022 semester. This internship includes a classroom lecture component as well as rigorous hours in the weight room alongside full-time coaches for hands on experience. Students will not only gain the knowledge of program design and theory, nutrition, athletic testing, and leadership, but also have the chance to apply what they have learned in a practical setting with Division I athletes. The goal of this internship is to give interns the necessary tools to obtain jobs within the strength and conditioning field. The hours will closely resemble that of a full time strength and conditioning coach. Experience gained through our program can be used towards academic credits for college. It is also an NSCA accredited continuing education site. You will receive 2 continuing education units (CEU’s) upon completion. The ideal prospective candidate would be a current or recently graduated college student. Preference will be given to those who have studied Exercise Science, however all professional backgrounds are encouraged to apply. Additional considerations will be given to those who have an athletic or coaching background, as well as those who are eager to gain experience coaching in a collegiate strength and conditioning setting. Begin date: August 15, 2022(Tentative Orientation Date). End date: December 5, 2022 (Tentative Date). Interested candidates can apply to Yalestrengthinternship@outlook.com.

Briar Cliff (NAIA - IA): Briar Cliff University is seeking qualified applicants for a Strength & Conditioning Graduate Assistant position. This position will be responsible for the design and implementation of strength and conditioning programs for assigned sports, communication with coaches and athletic trainers, and daily upkeep and maintenance of the facility. Candidates must have their bachelor’s degree and be admitted to the Briar Cliff University graduate school. Preferred qualifications include prior internship/work experience in a collegiate strength and conditioning setting, professional certification (NSCA-CSCS, CSCCa-SCCC, USAW), and experience as a collegiate athlete. The position includes full tuition remission, a $2,500 stipend, and free on-campus housing. Projected start date is August 1, 2022. Interested candidates please email a cover letter, resume, and three references to Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Josh Kieffer at joshua.kieffer@briarcliff.edu.