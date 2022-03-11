Strength Scoop - Friday March 11, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Louisiana: University of Louisiana Football Strength and Conditioning is currently accepting applications for three VOLUNTEER Strength and Conditioning interns for the 2022 Summer Program. These are UNPAID internship positions. Qualified candidates will work directly with the Football Strength and Conditioning Department. These UNPAID internship positions will be responsible for assisting the University of Louisiana Strength Staff with the implementation of the Summer Program, set-up and break down of all training sessions, facility and equipment maintenance, experience in a collegiate football setting, experience using our GPS system, as well as weekly professional development meetings. Required qualifications include completion or current pursuit of an undergraduate degree in exercise science or a related course of study, a desire to become a strength and conditioning professional, and possess a strong work ethic. Having participated in Collegiate Football is preferred. Start date will be the beginning of end of May 2022-July 2022. Please send a Cover Letter, Resume, and 3 References in one document in that order by April 15th to Brad Minter at bradley.minter@louisiana.edu.

Monmouth: Monmouth University Strength & Conditioning is now accepting applications for 3-5 Volunteer Strength and Conditioning Interns for the Summer 2022. The internship will last from May 24th to July 29th, with a possibility to extend through Football Camp & Fall semester. Interns will gain practical experience working and coaching in a Division-I S&C environment with 22 Varsity sports, possible future recommendations, and college credit if applicable. Minimum requirements include CPR, AED, and First Aid certifications; attributes including hardworking, passionate, detail orientated, and has the desire to work in the strength & conditioning field. Preferred qualifications include certifications from highly regarded governing bodies (CSCCa, NSCA), previous intern/coaching experience, and current/previous competitive sport involvement. Applicants should either be working towards, or hold, a BS/MS in Exercise Science/Kinesiology, or similar field. Responsibilities will include: Daily maintenance of the facility and all its equipment. Setup and break down of weight room and field for all training sessions and assisting in the coaching of those sessions. Learn and assist with the implementation of Polar Team Pro GPS Heart Rate technology and data entry. This program will also consist of weekly educational projects and reports to further develop S&C knowledge and coaching ability. This is an UNPAID position. No monetary compensation, meals, or housing will be provided. Interested applicants should email ONE PDF file containing their cover letter, resume, and three professional references to Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Gio Grassi at ggrassi@monmouth.edu