Strength Scoop - Friday March 18, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Arizona State: Arizona State University is currently accepting applications for the SUMMER 2022 volunteer internship positions. These are positions for the SUMMER 2022 training session, MAY 23 - AUGUST 18, with the opportunity to stay longer. Qualified candidates would work with all facets of a NCAA Division 1 FBS FOOTBALL sports performance program. This is an UNPAID position. However, the position offers the opportunity for advancement in the field of strength and conditioning, as well as the fulfillment of credit hours towards a degree program. The position is responsible for assisting FOOTBALL sports performance staff with the implementation of the program, set up and break down of all workouts, maintenance and upkeep of the weight room and facility, and hands-on experience training collegiate athletes. Required qualifications include completion or current pursuit of an undergraduate degree in exercise science or a related course of study, a desire to become a strength and conditioning professional, and possess a strong work ethic. Preferred qualifications include certification from a recognized governing body (USAW, CSCS, CSCCa), previous coaching experience and proficiency in teaching and performing Olympic movements. Please send your cover letter, resume, and 3 references to Clayton Kirven at clayton.kirven@asu.edu.

Lamar (FCS - TX): Lamar University Strength and Conditioning is currently accepting applications for Volunteer Internship positions for the Summer of 2022. The internship will begin May 23, 2022. Qualified candidates will work directly with Football along with various Olympic sport teams as assigned. Our main goal is education through experience. This includes daily coaching opportunities, opportunities to lead small team sessions, continuing education, a comprehensive internship curriculum, expansion of network connections, and daily weight room maintenance. While working with all Division-I athletic programs, interns will gain practical coaching experience in accordance with the philosophy of the department and can begin to lay the groundwork for future opportunities, with a consideration for future employment recommendations. Qualifications: strong work ethic, attention to detail, enthusiasm, effective communication skills, positive energy, willingness to learn, Bachelors’ degree/degree in progress (Internship may be completed for class credit), hold or pursuing a SCCC, CSCS, or USAW certification. Please send your cover letter, resume, and 3 references in a single PDF document with “Internship Application” in the subject line to Associate Strength and Conditioning Coordinator Travis Nichols at tnichols6@lamar.edu.