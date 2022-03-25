Strength Scoop - Friday March 25, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Missouri State: The Missouri State Football Strength and Conditioning Department is now accepting applications for the position of VOLUNTEER INTERN for the summer of 2022. DURATION is from June 6th to August 5th. DAILY RESPONSIBILITIES will include but are not limited to assisting in the implementation of the Strength and Conditioning programs; set up and break down for daily activities, routine maintenance and cleaning of the training facilities, and participation in the internship curriculum. NO MONETARY COMPENSATION, HOUSING, OR TRANSPORTATION will be provided. However, interns will receive experience working in a Division 1 training environment and have the opportunity to earn recommendations for future career opportunities and/or receive college credit if applicable. The intern’s level of ambition will determine the level of the learning experience. QUALIFICATIONS: Candidates must have a strong work ethic and have a desire to become a strength and conditioning professional. Interns are expected to be punctual, enthusiastic, reliable, productive and consistent along with having the financial capability to hold the position for the duration of the internship. Ideal candidates should possess a bachelor’s degree or be in the last semester of coursework earning and undergraduate degree in exercise science or related field of study. Certification from one or more of the following (NSCA, CSCS; CSCCa, SCCC; USAW) is preferred but not required. Interested candidates should send a cover letter, resume and references to Tyler Howat, Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach, at jth92s@missouristate.edu.

Anderson (D-III - IN): Anderson University in Indiana is seeking applications for a Strength & Conditioning coach for the football program. Minimum of a bachelor’s degree and a background in strength and conditioning and performance enhancement. CSCS or PES preferred. Candidates without appropriate certifications must be willing to pursue a certification. Benefits: This is a 10-month position (August – May). Housing and $10k stipend provided. Position Available: Immediately Please email your cover letter, resume, and 3 references to srock@anderson.edu no phone calls please.

Miami: This is NOT a remote position. It is in Coral Gables, FL. No financial relocation assistance is offered, though we will put you in contact with several affordable short-term housing options upon accepting the role, if offered. Two (2) UNPAID Sports Science Internship Positions Available What Does Success Look Like? At Miami, success is predicated on the relationships we build with our athletes as well as the ability of our own team to: Stay on the cutting edge at the intersection of player development and applied science. Operate a state-of-the-art sports science program with precision and efficiency. Ensuring student athletes have access to high quality data in a tight turnaround window. What Will You Work On? As a Sports Science intern, you will spend much of your time working directly with athletes and strength coaches to coordinate and execute data collections for ongoing projects and daily assessments/retests. You will have access to all of Miami's technology and equipment, including our various biomechanics labs, force plates, IMUs, ball tracking technologies, etc. You will also be given access to various datasets and be put in direct contact with the rest of our R&D staff as well as players and coaches. You will also be able to lead and execute on your own research investigations and projects. While working closely with our skill coaches, you’ll be tasked with identifying gaps and inefficiencies in our training programs and how R&D can help solve their problems. What Will We Provide You? This is a hands-on opportunity to interface directly with some of the premier coaches, athletes, and analysts in the world daily. What Are You Really Good At? Hands on experience assisting in the operation of GPS Systems, Force Plates and VBT Technology. Quantitative skill and experience in major statistical packages. Power BI/Tableau Previous experience with some form of biomechanical analysis software packages. Open source project work on GitHub or openly published preprints/blogs to review. We want to know that you have contributed in some way on your own - this internship is very self-driven and is not micromanaged. We need independent thinkers, workers, and doers who take initiative. Requirements: Willingness to be wrong; Ability to work independently; Must be able to stand for 4+ hours straight; Must be able to lift 50+ pounds. We are an equal opportunity employer, and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, age, disability, gender identity, marital or veteran status, or any other protected class. For interested candidates, please send resume and three references to Eric Renaghan, Director of Sports Science at eric.renaghan@miami.edu.