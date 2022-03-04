Strength Scoop - Friday March 4, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Liberty: Liberty University is currently accepting applications for a Volunteer Internship for Summer 2022 Semester to work with football. This is an UNPAID internship. This internship will start on 6/1/2022 and last through the summer with potential to continue into the Fall and Spring semester. Candidates must have a strong work ethic, be professional, and have a desire to become a strength and conditioning coach. Candidates must be working towards a certification (CSCS or SCCC). Individuals interested in this position should send a resume and three references attached to Chris Terry (cterry31@liberty.edu).

Fresno State: Fresno State is accepting applications for volunteer intern coaches to contribute to the Fresno State Sports Performance Program for the 2022 Summer and potentially into the Fall Semester. This is an unpaid opportunity that provides experience assisting the Football and Olympic Sports Performance staff with the implementation of comprehensive, sport-specific, injury prevention and performance enhancement training programs. In addition to daily responsibilities, this internship includes a professional development curriculum built on the foundation of the Fresno State Sports Performance training philosophies. This curriculum includes education of functional strength training techniques, coaching development, sport-specific conditioning concepts, sport science technologies and applications, professional development presentations, programming, weight room management/logistics, in addition to injury prevention, rehabilitation and return to play practices. The goal of this internship is to develop highly effective sports performance coaches with the potential to transition into a paid position with Fresno, another university, or professional organization. This internship is expected to begin as early as Wednesday, May 25th and last until Friday, July 29th, 2022, with the opportunity to extend throughout the entire 2022 Fall semester pending a positive evaluation. Prospective candidates must possess a desire to become a sports performance coach, strong character, and demonstrate effective organization and communication skills. Required qualifications include achievement or current pursuit of a Bachelor’s Degree in Exercise Science or related course of study in addition to current CPR/AED certification. Per university policy it is required that all Fresno State students, faculty and staff receive a COVID-19 vaccine as well as the booster. Proof of verification must be presented before the start of the internship. Deadline to apply is: Friday, March 28th 2022. If interested send an email with subject header titled “Fresno State Sports Performance Internship – Last Name, First Name.” Please submit a short video entailing your experience relevant to the field of Sports Performance in five minutes or less to isabella_q@mail.fresnostate.edu.

South Alabama: The University of South Alabama Football Athletic Performance Department is now accepting applications for two (2) UNPAID internship positions for the Summer 2022 Semester (May 25th – July 29 th). Responsibilities include, but are not limited to; assisting with the supervision and execution of the Athletic Performance program for the University of South Alabama Football team, set up and break down for daily training, routine maintenance and cleaning of the training facilities, and completion of other given tasks. Required qualifications include a strong work ethic, completion or current pursuit of an undergraduate or graduate degree in exercise science or a related course of study, and a desire to become a strength and conditioning professional. Applications will be taken until the position is filled. All potential applicants are strongly advised to make sure this internship is economically feasible before applying. All interested candidates, please email a resume and three references as one (1) PDF document to Assistant Football Athletic Performance Coach, Cody Stout at codystout@southalabama.edu.



