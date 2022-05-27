Strength Scoop - Friday May 27, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Wisconsin: The University of Wisconsin Football Strength and Conditioning Internship program is currently accepting applications for the Fall 2022 semester. The internship will begin August 1, 2022 and will end December 9, 2022. These internships are unpaid and non-coaching positions. Prerequisites: The candidate must be pursuing or have completed a Bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science or related field and be CPR and First Aid certified. Candidates must consider pursuing or possess a certification through the CSCCa and/or NSCA. Each candidate will go through an interview process and required to submit to a background check. Those accepted will assist in the day to day operations of the facility, including: cleaning and maintenance duties, set-up and break-down of equipment for all workouts, data collection and assist with gps catapult systems. The intern program consists of mock interviews, presentations to the staff, weekly topics and bi-weekly evaluations. Candidates must possess strong work ethic, respectable character, 100% commitment to the program and a desire to pursue a career in the strength and conditioning field. This is an opportunity to gain experience at the Division 1 level and to expand knowledge in this field. You will be required to act as a professional. To apply: Submit cover letter, resume, three references and contact information to Ty Taylor at tst@athletics.wisc.edu. Please include Summer Intern in the email subject line.

Morehouse (Atlanta, GA): Morehouse College (Atlanta, GA) is looking to hire a Head Strength & Conditioning Coach. Primary Responsibilities include Football, MBB, Men’s Track & Field. Additional responsibilities could include Men’s Volleyball and Baseball. This is a full-time position with benefits. Requirements: Bachelor’s Degree, USAW / NSCA-CSCS / CSCCa-SCCC certification, CPR/AED/First Aid certified and experience in collegiate strength and conditioning. Salary Range: $45K-$50K. How to apply: Email your resume and references (cover letter optional) to:Head Football Coach Richard Freeman richard.freeman@morehouse.edu. Note: Please put “Morehouse Strength & Conditioning” in the subject of your email. Please be prepared to start ASAP if hired.