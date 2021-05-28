Strength Scoop - Friday May 28, 2021

Delaware State: The Delaware State University department of Strength & Conditioning is accepting applications for 1 Coaching Assistant Position. Responsibilities include: Assisting with the supervision and training of DSU’s 18 Division 1 intercollegiate athletic programs including Football & Men’s and Women’s Basketball; Coaching Assistant will program for 2-3 teams and assist with daily administrative and maintenance items; Completion of various educational assignments during the 10 month position. Qualifications include: Strong work ethic; Punctuality; Enthusiasm; Desire to further one’s career in the field of Strength & Conditioning. Preferred qualifications include: Pursuing Bachelor’s or Master’s Degree in Physical Education, Exercise Science or related field; NSCA-CSCS, CSCCa-SCCC, or USAW certifications; CPR certification and coaching experience. The Individual chosen will be subject to university background checks and standard hiring procedures. This position will allow the opportunity to develop through strength & conditioning curriculum and receive experience working with all of DSU’s Division 1 programs, work under a staff of seasoned NSCA-CSCS, CSCCa-SCCC, USAW certified coaches, better understand program design, have the potential to earn recommendations for future opportunities, and receive college credit if applicable. Applicants should send a cover letter, resume, and 3 professional references (1 PDF document) to Todd A. Riedel, Head Strength & Conditioning Coach, Delaware State University, 1200 N DuPont Hwy, Dover, DE 19901, or via e-mail triedel@desu.edu

Kennesaw State University (FCS - GA): Is looking to hire a full time Assistant Director of Sports Performance. This job will work in a leadership role within Olympic Sports, reporting directly to the Assistant Athletics Director for Sports Performance. REQUIREMENTS: 3 years full time experience, CSCS or SCCC certified. Interested applicants please send Cover Letter, Resume & List of References in ONE COMBINED PDF FILE to jkiritsy@kennesaw.edu

Monmouth University (FCS): Monmouth located in West Long Branch, NJ is seeking applicants for a full-time Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach in the Athletics department. The candidate would be expected to: design and administer yearly training programs for designated Monmouth University student-athletes; daily upkeep of the University varsity weight room including, but not limited to, equipment set-up and break-down before and after training sessions; provide assistance during training sessions for other members of the University strength and conditioning staff when necessary. Bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science, Kinesiology, or a related field is required. Candidates should possess certification as Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS) through the National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA) and/or Strength and Conditioning Coach Certified (SCCC) certification through the Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coaches Association (CSCCa) by date of employment. Candidates must also have Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and automated external defibrillator (AED) current certifications by date of employment. To apply or see a complete list of job duties please visit

https://jobs.monmouth.edu/postings/13788

Wisconsin: University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Football Strength and Conditioning Department is seeking highly motivated intern candidates for the 2021 Fall Semester (~August 4th [Can Be Flexible] – ~December 30th). The Wisconsin strength and conditioning internship program is designed to provide the opportunity to work with Division I student-athletes and develop the hands-on skills to start a successful career as a collegiate strength and conditioning coach. The experience gained during this non-paid internship will be achieved through: 1) Hard Work, the work load will be high, which will ensure that the individual involved and staff gain equal benefit from the internship, as well as allow ample opportunity for the intern to have a realistic experience of the profession. 2) Administrative duties as assigned by the staff – Administrative duties such as setup and daily maintenance will provide experience in the upkeep of the facility. These duties will increase in intensity as initiative and trust is established between all parties involved. 3) Teach proper techniques for Olympic lifts, power lifts, mobility, core, and speed development exercises. 4) Motivating student-athletes to achieve their maximum potential in all areas of performance. 5) Presentation to Strength Staff at end of semester; Presentation will include a brief overview of assigned S&C related book, findings from two-offsite visits taken during semester, and explaining a 52-Week S&C Program developed for Collegiate Football Athletes. Applicants must submit a cover letter, resume, and professional references to Kyle Costigan atKJC@Athletics.Wisc.Edu as well as fill out a short survey at https://jfe.qualtrics.com/form/SV_4SGrevYhz7TW8W9

Links to all prior days' Scoops are below (see "you may like").