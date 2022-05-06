Strength Scoop - Friday May 6, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Norfolk Academy HS (VA): Norfolk Academy, a prestigious independent school (grades 1 – 12) located in Norfolk, Virginia, is currently accepting applications for the position of Head Strength & Conditioning Coach. We are looking for a candidate who is motivated and knowledgeable and will bring positive enthusiasm to our facility. Applicants should hold a bachelor’s degree from an accredited university, have a strong background in strength and conditioning, and hold appropriate certifications (NSCA *CSCS). Responsibilities include, but are not limited to, designing and implementing age-appropriate strength and conditioning programs for individuals and teams, collaborating with our athletic training staff, managing the weight room facility, and teaching middle school physical education. This is a full-time, year-round position with full benefits. Visit our website to learn more about our school and our athletic program. Please send cover letter and resume to Chad Byler (Athletic Director) cbyler@norfolkacademy.org and Steve Monninger (Head Football Coach) smonninger@norfolkacademy.org.

North Carolina Central: The Sports Performance Department at North Carolina Central University is currently accepting applications for an Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to, assisting in the design and implementation of strength and conditioning programs for assigned sports, communication with coaches, staff and administration. Preferred Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in exercise science or related field and pursuing SCCC, CSCS or relevant certification from one of the following: NSCA, CSCS; CSCCA, SCCC; USAW and CPR –First Aid certification. Previous coaching experience at the High School, Collegiate, Professional or Private Sector. Candidates additionally have the option of completing the internship practicum for the CSCCa Examination. Please submit a letter of applications, resume, and a list of references to Thomas Carroll CSCS, USAW, Head Strength and Conditioning Coach via E-mail at tcarrol8@nccu.edu.