Strength Scoop - Friday November 11, 2022

Western Illinois (FCS - IL): Western Illinois University is currently accepting applications for 3 (three) available Graduate Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coaching position. The position of Graduate Assistant for Strength and Conditioning is responsible for directly assisting the Director of Strength and Conditioning in all aspects of developing and implementing strength and conditioning programs for all 17 Division I sport programs. These responsibilities include, but are not limited to; implement strength and conditioning programs for assigned sport teams, coordinate times for assigned teams around class and team schedules in conjunction with weight room and strength staff, assist with and conduct periodic performance and strength testing, stay abreast of current trends in the field, and other duties as assigned. This position requires a CSCS and/or a SCCC coaching credential, CPR/First Aid certification and the ability to work flexible hours. Graduate assistant positions include a monthly stipend plus tuition (employment is contingent upon proof of admission to the Graduate School). To apply email your cover letter, resume and three professional references to Jon Minnis at jd-minnis@wiu.edu. Review of applicants will begin immediately and will continue until the position is filled. Estimated start date for the position will be January 2023. Preference will be given to applicants with prior experience in the position applied for. All application materials must be submitted to be considered for the position. All positions require the ability to work flexible hours, including nights and weekends. For more information on Western Illinois University graduate degree programs and the admission process visit this link.

Stevenson (D-III - MD): Stevenson is looking to hire a head strength and conditioning coach. Details and how to apply can be found via this link.

Gettysburg College (D-III - PA): Gettysburg College seeks a Football Strength and Conditioning Intern. This is a stipend position with the possibility of meals provided, affordable housing can be obtained. This coach will be responsible for monitoring athletes and leading football workouts. There is the opportunity to work with all 24 varsity sports but football will be the priority. This is a great opportunity for young coaches looking to get into the strength & conditioning profession at the collegiate level. Requirements for this position are: Current, nationally recognized strength and conditioning certification (NSCA - CSCS, CSCCa- SCCC, USAW, NCSF - CSC; CSCS preferred); CPR/AED certified; A bachelor's degree in Exercise Science, Kinesiology, or related Health Science field preferred. Start date is ASAP. Please E-mail Resume and 3 References to Mhoyt@gettysburg.edu.