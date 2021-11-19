Strength Scoop - Friday November 19, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

West Georgia (D-II): University of West Georgia Strength and Conditioning is accepting applications for 2 Graduate Assistants to start in the Spring of 2021. Required Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in a movement science discipline. Must be currently enrolled in a graduate degree program at the University of West Georgia. Must maintain a graduate GPA of 3.0 or higher. Must be enrolled in a minimum of 9 credit hours in the fall or spring semester, or a minimum of 6 credit hours in the summer semester. Preferred Qualifications: Collegiate athletic experience preferred, certification or willingness to immediately pursue certification in one of the following: NSCA (CSCS), CSCCa (SCCC). A working knowledge of the Olympic style movements. An understanding of bioenergetics and its relationship to training athletes. Preferred Certifications: USAW Level 1. Required Certification: CPR/AED. These positions will assist in the day to day operations of the West Georgia Strength and Conditioning Complex. Assist with the execution of the strength and conditioning program for football. Planning and execution of the strength and conditioning program for assigned sports. Assist in the recruiting process as needed for assigned sports. Coordinate and monitor team workouts. Assist in any additional responsibilities as directed by the Head Strength and Conditioning Coach. If you are selected for this position you will receive a full tuition waiver, housing, and a $2000 dollar stipend per semester. All applicants should apply via this link.

UVA-Wise (D-II): The University of Virginia Wise Football Strength & Conditioning Program is accepting internship applications for the Spring 2022 semester, with a preferred starting date on or before January 15th, 2022, and a preferred end date of June 1st, 2021. NO MONETARY COMPENSATION WILL BE PROVIDED. However, on campus housing and some meals will be offered. The volunteer internship will involve active experience in an NCAA Division II Football Athletic Performance program. DAILY RESPONSIBILITIES of the VOLUNTEER INTERNSHIP will include but are not limited to assisting in the implementation of the Strength and Conditioning programs; set up and break down for daily activities, routine maintenance and cleaning of the training facilities as well as the updating of player profile packets. This will ideally be a great internship opportunity that will allow you to get immediate hands on experience working specifically with football S&C. QUALIFICATIONS: Candidates must have a strong work ethic and have a desire to become a strength and conditioning professional. Interns are expected to be punctual, enthusiastic, reliable, productive and consistent along with having the financial capability to hold the position for the duration of the internship. Ideal candidates should possess a bachelor’s degree or be in the last semester of coursework earning and undergraduate degree in exercise science or related field of study. Certification from one or more of the following (NSCA, CSCS; CSCCa, SCCC; USAW) is preferred but not required. Interested candidates should send a cover letter and resume to Head Football Strength Coach Matthew White at Mjw9da@uvawise.edu.

William & Mary (FCS - VA): William & Mary (VA) are looking for one individual hoping to complete their SCCC Practicum / Internship hours during the 2022 spring session. The internship will be supervised by an approved mentor and is a required step before sitting for the SCCC exam. William & Mary will cover all expenses related to taking the SCCC exam in May. Individuals will have the opportunity to gain knowledge and experience in the college strength and conditioning field as well as assist with GPS data collection. Candidates should be prepared to work early mornings, nights or weekends depending on training schedules. Interested candidates should submit a resume and professional references to Erich Murphy, Director of Athletic Performance at emurphy01@wm.edu.

Southern Utah (FCS): The Sports Performance Department at Southern Utah University is actively seeking applicants for a Graduate Assistant position that will work primarily with Football. The position of Graduate Assistant for Sports Performance is responsible for directly assisting the Head Football strength coach in all aspects of developing and implementing strength and conditioning programs. These responsibilities include, but are not limited to: coordinate times for assigned teams around class and team schedules, implement strength and conditioning programs for football, assist with and conduct testing, attend staff meetings, attend all football practices and other duties as assigned. This position requires a Bachelor’s Degree, CSCS and/or a SCCC coaching credential, CPR/First Aid certification and the ability to work flexible hours including nights and weekends. Graduate assistant positions include tuition and fees (employment is contingent upon proof of admission to the Graduate School at SUU). This GA position is meant to serve for a Master’s of Science in Sports Conditioning and Performance. To apply email your cover letter, resume and three professional references to Travis Illian at travisillian@suu.edu. Review of applicants will begin immediately and will continue until position is filled. Estimated start date for the position will be January 2022. Preference will be given to applicants with prior experience. All application materials must be submitted to be considered for the position.