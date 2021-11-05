Strength Scoop - Friday November 5, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Oregon State: The Oregon State University Football Strength and Conditioning Department is now accepting applications for Volunteer Interns for the winter and spring quarters of 2022. This internship will begin January, 2022 and will conclude at the end of May, 2022. This is an unpaid position. Compensation will include gear, learning from an approved mentor via the CSCCa, potential to sit for the SCCC certification, and recommendations for future career opportunities. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to; assisting with the supervision and execution of the strength and conditioning program for the Oregon State University Football team, set up and break down for daily training, routine maintenance and cleaning of the training facilities, experience working with Catapult GPS software, and completion of a multi-faceted internship curriculum. Required qualifications include a strong work ethic, completion or current pursuit of an undergraduate or graduate degree in exercise science or a related field of study, and a desire to become a strength and conditioning professional in the collegiate or professional setting. All applicants should have, or be working towards an accredited certification (CSCS or SCCC). Other preferred qualifications include previous coaching in a collegiate setting and personal involvement in a collegiate sport. Applications will be taken until the positions are filled. All potential applicants are strongly advised to make sure this internship is economically feasible before applying. All interested candidates please email a cover letter, resume, and three references to Associate Football Strength & Conditioning Coach Dustyn Baethke at dustyn.baethke@oregonstate.edu.

Western Illinois (FCS): Western Illinois University is currently accepting applications for 1 (one) available Graduate Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coaching position. The position of Graduate Assistant for Strength and Conditioning is responsible for directly assisting the Director of Strength and Conditioning in all aspects of developing and implementing strength and conditioning programs for all 17 Division I sport programs. These responsibilities include, but are not limited to; implement strength and conditioning programs for assigned sport teams, coordinate times for assigned teams around class and team schedules in conjunction with weight room and strength staff, assist with and conduct periodic performance and strength testing, stay abreast of current trends in the field, and other duties as assigned. This position requires a CSCS and/or a SCCC coaching credential, CPR/First Aid certification and the ability to work flexible hours. Graduate assistant positions include a monthly stipend plus tuition (employment is contingent upon proof of admission to the Graduate School). To apply email your cover letter, resume and three professional references to Jon Minnis at jd-minnis@wiu.edu. Review of applicants will begin November 26, 2021 and will continue until position is filled. Estimated start date for the position will be January 2022. Preference will be given to applicants with prior experience in the position applied for. All application materials must be submitted to be considered for the position. All positions require the ability to work flexible hours, including nights and weekends. For more information on Western Illinois University graduate degree programs and the admission process visit this link.