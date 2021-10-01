Strength Scoop - Friday October 1, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

UTSA: UTSA Football Strength and Conditioning is seeking S&C interns for the Winter and Spring Semester 2021-2022 (January 12th- May 11th). The purpose of this internship is to educate future coaches in foundational principles in strength and conditioning, provide hands-on experience in coaching, operating performance technology, and much more. This UNPAID position provides an opportunity for you grow in the field of strength and conditioning. Paid work study positions may be available to those currently enrolled at UTSA as undergraduate/graduate students AND if they are qualified through their FAFSA documentation. Candidates will be expected to work early mornings and late afternoons, have excellent written/verbal communication skills, have physical capacity to move heavy equipment, and be proficient with Olympic lifting movements. Candidates must be pursing or have completed a Bachelor's or Master's in Exercise Science or a related field, as well as have attained, or be working toward a NSCA, USAW, or CSCCa certification. Previous experience in a strength and conditioning program, internship experience, or collegiate athletics experience is preferred, but not required. Please send your cover letter, resume, and references to Esteban Doria, Associate Director of Football Performance esteban.doria@utsa.edu . The application process will remain open until the internship positions are filled.

North Florida: The University of North Florida Strength and Conditioning Department is seeking highly motivated candidates for our Spring 2022 volunteer internship program. Interns will have the opportunity to work with all 17 Olympic Sports teams (non-football). Compensation: This is an unpaid position. Successful applicants will gain valuable experience working with Division-I athletes, knowledge of the day-to-day operations of a Division-I strength and conditioning program, and potential class credit. Interns will also be exposed to Firstbeat heartrate monitoring technology, Tendo Units for velocity-based training, ArenaGear timing systems, and FMS movement screening. Daily responsibilities will include but are not limited to: assisting with facility maintenance, equipment and training set up/breakdown, supervision of athlete’s training sessions, lifting demonstrations, and working on professional development assignments/projects assigned by the internship supervisor. Qualifications: Currently pursuing bachelors/masters in exercise science or related field, certified in CPR/First Aid, a strong desire to become a Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coach, and pursuing CSCCa-SCCC and/or NSCA-CSCS certification(s). Applications: Please send a cover letter, resume, and at least two references to Brian Bert, Director of Strength and Conditioning, at brian.bert@unf.edu Application deadline is November 15 th , 2021. Start Date is Friday, January 7th , 2022. No phone calls, please.

Lamar (FCS - TX): Lamar University Strength and Conditioning is currently accepting applications for Volunteer Internship positions for the Spring of 2022. The internship will begin January 10, 2022 and end May 10, 2022. Qualified candidates will work directly with Football along with various Olympic sport teams as assigned. Our main goal is education through experience. This includes daily coaching opportunities, opportunities to lead small team sessions, continuing education, a comprehensive internship curriculum, expansion of network connections, and daily weight room maintenance. While working with all Division-I athletic programs, interns will gain practical coaching experience in accordance with the philosophy of the department and can begin to lay the groundwork for future opportunities, with a consideration for future employment recommendations. Qualifications: strong work ethic, attention to detail, enthusiasm, effective communication skills, positive energy, willingness to learn, Bachelors’ degree/degree in progress (Internship may be completed for class credit), hold or pursuing a SCCC, CSCS, or USAW certification. Please send your cover letter, resume, and 3 references in a single PDF document with “Internship Application” in the subject line to Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coordinator Travis Nichols at tnichols6@lamar.edu. Deadline to apply is November 1, 2021.

Robert Morris (FCS - PA): Robert Morris University is currently seeking THREE qualified volunteer internship candidates for the 2022 Spring Term. The strength and conditioning program will run from January 3 rd to April 29 th . This is an unpaid position however, it is acceptable to have a part-time job to assist with personal finances. Chosen candidates can also have the opportunity to complete internship hours required for the CSCCa – SCCC exam under the mentorship of the Head Strength Coach. The daily responsibilities will include but are not limited to: Assisting with the supervision and execution of the strength and conditioning programs for Football and/or Olympic sports, attending to the daily maintenance of the training facilities, Data input and upkeep, Professional development throughout the semester, any other tasks assigned by the Head Strength and Conditioning Coach. Interns will gain hands on coaching experience in a collegiate setting on the floor, education in program design and application, have the potential to earn future recommendations for career opportunities and receive college credit if applicable. Robert Morris has a strong reputation and a great track record of the advancement an intern’s future in the strength and conditioning profession. Minimum Qualifications: Strong work ethic, punctuality, enthusiasm and effective communication skills, Desire to become a strength and conditioning coach. It is strongly advised that all potential candidates make sure that this internship is economically feasible before applying. Individuals chosen for the position are subject to University background checks. To apply all candidates should send an email labeled “S&C Internship” with a cover letter, resume, and three professional references in one PDF or Word document attached to Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Robert Day at Day@rmu.edu by, November 30, 2021. Review of applicants will begin immediately. Please check out our webpage for more insight of RMU Strength & Conditioning via this link.

Lamar University (FCS – TX): Lamar University is currently accepting applications for a Graduate Assistant Strength and Conditioning position beginning January 10, 2022. RESPONSIBILITIES: Assisting in all aspects of Strength and Conditioning for Football, as well as, directly overseeing the design and implementation of Strength and Conditioning programs for 2-3 Olympic Sports; Maintain a safe and effective weight room with a focus on the health and welfare of the student-athlete; Supervision, organization and administration of athlete testing, computer data entry and assisting in the day-to-day operation of the J.B. Higgins Weight Room. This position requires early mornings, evenings, weekends, some holidays, and other duties as assigned. Includes a tuition waiver and a stipend. Strict adherence to established NCAA, Western Athletic Conference, Lamar University and Texas State University System rules and regulations. A violation of these rules and regulations can lead to disciplinary action including termination. MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS: Bachelor's degree in exercise science or related field; Certification through the Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coaches Association (CSCCa- SCCC) or National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA-CSCS); Current First Aid, CPR and AED certification; Experience with the Olympic lifts; Knowledge of strength training, speed, agility, flexibility, cardiovascular conditioning, and nutrition; Experience in a Division I strength and conditioning program; Experience with Microsoft Office (Word, Excel and PowerPoint); Strong communication skills; Ability to motivate a variety of student-athletes on a daily basis; Initiative and leadership qualities on a daily basis; Knowledge/commitment to the rules and regulations of the NCAA, Western Athletic Conference, Texas State University System and Lamar University required. PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS: Playing and/or coaching experience at the Division 1 level. To apply please send Cover Letter, Resume, and 3 References in a single PDF document to Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coordinator Travis Nichols at tnichols6@lamar.edu with ‘GA Application’ in the email subject line. The application deadline is October 20, 2021.