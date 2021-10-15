Strength Scoop - Friday October 15, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Buffalo: The University at Buffalo Football Strength and Conditioning Department is looking for 3-4 volunteer interns for Winter 2022. All positions will be UNPAID. The successful candidates will assist with all daily duties as it pertains to Buffalo Football Strength and Conditioning including but not limited to: assisting with coaching, data tracking, data entry, fueling station management and any other duties as assigned by the Director of Strength and Conditioning, Jeremy Cole. The expected start date will tentatively be January 27, 2022, and go until May 21, 2022. Interested applicants should e-mail a cover letter, resume, and three professional references in a SINGLE PDF file to Assistant Director of Football Strength and Conditioning, James Heiss at jheiss@buffalo.edu

Springfield (D-III - MA): Springfield College will have a graduate assistant position opening starting in January of 2022. The position covers a full time academic course load (the academic programs typically take two years to complete) and a small stipend. There is no housing or meals associated with the position. Graduate assistants at Springfield will have their own position group to work with where they will be expected to run their own meetings, plan practice, run individual time, contribute to game planning, work with special teams, and other duties assigned by the head coach. The candidate will also be responsible for the recruitment of student athletes, and will be expected to recruit on the road year round. Preference will be given to candidates with experience coaching at the high school or collegiate level, living in the northeast, as well as skills with Microsoft Office (word, excel, power point, Visio), DVSport, Hudl and Photoshop. The position is contingent upon being accepted to graduate school at Springfield College. Candidates must have an undergraduate GPA of 3.0 or higher, and may have to take the GREs, depending on their academic program of study. All interested applicants should send their cover letter, resume and list of three professional references to gwebster@springfieldcollege.edu.

William & Mary (VA): William & Mary is looking for 5 professional interns to assist with all teams during the 2022 spring session. This is NOT a weight room cleaning, protein shake stocking, only position. This will be a hands- on coaching experience that will also include an educational portion covering relevant literature. This is an UNPAID position and will begin January 26th and finish May 6th. Individuals will have the opportunity to gain knowledge and experience in the college strength and conditioning field as well as assist with data collection from GPS. Candidates should be pursuing a certification with the CSCCA or NSCA or already hold one. Candidates should be prepared to work early mornings, nights or weekends depending on training schedules. Interested candidates should submit a resume and professional references to Erich Murphy, Director of Athletic Performance at emurphy01@wm.edu.