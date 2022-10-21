Strength Scoop - Friday October 21, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

St. Thomas (D-III - MN): The University of St. Thomas is looking for unpaid volunteer interns for spring 2023, option for class credit available. Selected individual(s) will gain hands on experience working with Division 1 athletes (Football & Olympic) as well as experience with Hawkin Dynamics Force Plates, SPT GPS System, MoveFactor X, & the POLAR Team System. Requirements to apply include a growth mindset and being passionate about working within the field of strength and conditioning. Email cover letter, resume and 3 professional references to Alli Barthel at allison.barthel@stthomas.edu.

CSU-Pueblo (D-II - CO): The Colorado State University Pueblo Sports Performance department is seeking interns for the Spring semester of 2023. Purpose: The purpose of the sport performance internship is to assist the sports performance staff in the implementation of the strength and conditioning program for student-athletes at Colorado State University Pueblo. The sport performance internship will prepare the individual to become a sport performance professional. The internship will provide opportunities to work with certified strength and conditioning coaches, coach student-athletes, and perform various duties related to sport performance. This internship is voluntary, unpaid, and intern will receive no benefits. Responsibilities of the sport performance intern include but are not limited to: 1. Coaching student athletes in the strength and conditioning program. 2. Assist in the set up and breakdown of strength and conditioning sessions. 3. Assist in the cleaning and maintaining of the strength and conditioning facilities. 4. Possibly serve as the strength and conditioning coach for a team. 5. Continuing education by reading, learning how to design training programs for student athletes, learning how to implement training programs for student athletes, demonstrating lifts, communicating with student athletes, athletic trainers, and coaches. Qualifications of the sport performance internship are: Individuals who are pursuing or have earned their bachelor or master’s degree in kinesiology, physical education, exercise science and sports medicine, athletic training, sport management, and are interested in pursuing a career in strength and conditioning, sport science, sport coaching, athletic training or physical therapy. Interns must have earned a certification or must be in the process of earning a certification from the National Strength and Conditioning Association-Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS), the Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coaches Association-Strength and Conditioning Coach Certified (SCCC), or USA Weightlifting (USAW) any level. If you are interested in this internship please email your cover letter, resume, and three references to curstaldi.harris@csupueblo.edu.

Queens University Charlotte: Queens University of Charlotte is seeking candidates for our open Sports Performance Graduate Assistant position. Responsibilities will include managing the design, implementation, and monitoring of sports performance programs for 3-4 assigned sports, providing proper instruction and supervision in training techniques, monitoring progress of athletes and assisting with daily duties at the facility. This is position includes a full-tuition waiver, a $9000 yearly stipend, and the potential opportunity for extra income outside of working hours. There will also be the opportunity to perform a CSCCa Mentorship under the Director of Sports Performance, Matt Donelson. Bachelor’s degree required. Candidate must be accepted and enrolled into a declared graduate program at Queens University. Completed or working towards Strength and Conditioning Coach Certified (SCCC) and/or Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS) preferred. Previous strength and conditioning internship and/or experience preferred. Interested applicants should send a cover letter, resume, and three professional references via email to: Matt Donelson donelsonm@queens.edu