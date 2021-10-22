Strength Scoop - Friday October 22, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Central Michigan: Central Michigan University’s strength & conditioning department is looking to fill a professional internship position for the Winter of 2022. The timeline for this internship is January-May with the potential of continuing throughout the summer. This is strictly a volunteer position that provides a semester long curriculum to aid in the development of candidates who are serious in pursuing a career in the sports performance industry. This is not just a stocking shelves, cleaning & maintenance internship. You will have the opportunity to have an impact in every area of our Strength and Conditioning program including both Nutrition and our Sports Science Department. Coaching opportunities include all 15 division 1 sports including Football. Daily responsibilities include but are not limited to assisting in assigned sports, working in both weight room facilities as well as our indoor turf facility, both nutrition stations, firsthand experience with our Sports Science Department working with GPS and data tracking. Interested candidates, send cover letter, resume, and 3 professional references in one pdf document to Gabe Miller at mille4g@cmich.edu.

Central Connecticut State: The Central Connecticut Statue University Sports Performance is actively seeking applicants for one paid internship position for the 2022 spring semester. Applicant will be responsible for design, implementation, and supervision of 2-4 teams as assigned by the Director of Sports Performance. The intent of the paid internship is to provide hands-on training to prepare the candidate to take on a two-year GA position within our program beginning summer 2022. Qualifications: Previous weight room or athletic coaching experience preferred Must possess a Bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science or fitness related field. Applicant must be SCCC and/or CSCS or currently in the process of becoming certified. The successful applicant must meet the admission requirements for CCSU’s Graduate School (3.0 GPA) and be prepared to begin working no later than January 10th, 2022. Compensation: $ 14,750 stipend and once classes begin tuition waiver for 6 hours of graduate study (fall and spring) as well as 3 hours during the summer. Deadline: Review of applicants will begin immediately and continue until position is filled. Start date is January 10th, 2022. How to apply: Please email a link from (Youtube, Vimeo, or other viewable websites) of yourself demonstrating proper technique of the following lifts (Clean & Squat). Submit letter of application, resume and three references to Michael Ericksen, Director of Sports Performance, Central Connecticut State University 1615 Stanley St. New Britain CT 06051. Email: ericksenm@ccsu.edu. No phone calls please.

Wisconsin: The University of Wisconsin Football Strength and Conditioning Internship program is currently accepting applications for the Winter 2022 semester. The internship will begin January 20th, 2022 and will end May 6th, 2022. These internships are unpaid and non-coaching positions. Prerequisites: The candidate must be pursuing or have completed a Bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science or related field and be CPR and First Aid certified. Candidates must consider pursuing or possess a certification through the CSCCa and/or NSCA. Each candidate will go through an interview process and required to submit to a background check. Those accepted will assist in the day to day operations of the facility, including: cleaning and maintenance duties, set-up and break-down of equipment for all workouts, data collection and assist with gps catapult systems. The intern program consists of mock interviews, presentations to the staff, weekly topics and bi-weekly evaluations. Candidates must possess strong work ethic, respectable character, 100% commitment to the program and a desire to pursue a career in the strength and conditioning field. This is an opportunity to gain experience at the Division 1 level and to expand knowledge in this field. You will be required to act as a professional. To apply: Please submit cover letter, resume, three references and contact information to John Graves at jwg@athletics.wisc.edu. Please include Winter Intern in the email subject line.

Tarleton State (FCS - TX): The Tarleton State University Athletic Performance Program is accepting internship applications for a PAID position for the Spring 2022 semester, with a starting date on or before January 18, 2022. The position is renewable semester by semester. The internship hours may be countable toward the CSCCa’s Strength and Conditioning Coach Certified practicum requirements, and/or for college credit if needed. The paid internship will involve active experience in an NCAA Division I (FCS) Athletic Performance program under the supervision of a 38-year veteran Master Strength and Conditioning Coach (MSCC) as the Director, and an MSCC as the Assistant Director. Qualifications: Applicants should be pursuing strength and conditioning as a profession and possess CSCCa, NSCA, or USAW certification. Future opportunities for advancement in the field of strength and conditioning are possible for a successful paid intern. Please submit a cover letter, resume, and 3 relevant reference letters to Rod Cole, Assistant Athletic Director for Athletic Performance, via email at rcole@tarleton.edu.