Strength Scoop - Friday October 7, 2022

Temple: Temple Strength & Conditioning Staff is currently accepting applications for a 2023 Off-Season VOLUNTEER internship position. This is an UNPAID position that is responsible for assisting the TEMPLE UNIVERSITY FOOTBALL Strength and Conditioning staff with the implementation of the Off-Season program. The successful candidate will get hands on experience working with FBS athletes. Duties include but no limited to, set up and break down of all workouts, maintenance and upkeep of the weight room and facility. Required qualifications include a desire to become a strength and conditioning professional and have a strong work ethic. Preferred qualifications include certification from a recognized governing body (CSCS or SCCC), previous coaching experience, or personal involvement in a collegiate competitive sport. There is NO compensation, and housing WILL NOT be provided. Please make sure that this position is economically feasible for you and that you meet all requirements before applying. Our facility is in Philadelphia PA. A tentative start date has been set for January 9, 2023, and the position will continue through the end of April. To apply, email a cover letter, resume, and your references in a single PDF document to Bill Bailey, Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach at william.bailey0005@temple.edu.

Tarleton State (FCS– Stephenville, TX). The Tarleton State University Athletic Performance Program is accepting internship applications for the Spring 2023 semester, Summer 2023 semester, and/or Fall 2023 semester with starting dates that are flexible. The internship hours may be countable toward the CSCCa’s Strength and Conditioning Coach Certified practicum requirements, and/or for college credit if needed. The volunteer internship will involve active experience in an NCAA Division I (FCS) Athletic Performance program under the supervision of a 39-year veteran Master Strength and Conditioning Coach (MSCC) as the Director and an MSCC as the Assistant Director. Qualifications: Applicants should be pursuing strength and conditioning as a profession and possess, or currently be working on, CSCCa, NSCA, or USAW certification. Compensation: This is an educational internship with no monetary compensation provided. However, opportunities for advancement in the field of strength and conditioning are possible for successful interns. Please submit a cover letter, resume, and 3 relevant reference letters to Rod Cole, Assistant Athletic Director for Athletic Performance, via email at rcole@tarleton.edu.

University of Albany: The University at Albany Strength and Conditioning Department is now accepting applications for Volunteer Interns for the Spring of 2023. This internship will begin Monday January 16th, and will conclude in May of 2023. These are unpaid positions. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to; assisting with the supervision and execution of the strength and conditioning program for the University at Albany Football and all seventeen Olympic Sports. Interns will gain hands on coaching experience in a Division I setting, assist with daily logistical tasks in the varsity weight room, and completion of the internship curriculum. Required qualifications include a strong work ethic, completion or current pursuit of an undergraduate or graduate degree in exercise science or a related course of study, and a desire to become a strength and conditioning professional in the collegiate or professional setting. Applicants should be working towards holding a certification from a recognized governing body (NSCA or CSCCA). Other preferred qualifications include previous coaching in a collegiate setting and personal involvement in a collegiate competitive sport. Applications will be taken until the positions are filled. All potential applicants are strongly advised to make sure this internship is economically feasible before applying. All interested candidates please email a cover letter, resume, and three references as one (1) PDF document to Strength and Conditioning Coach Rich Irving at rgirving@albany.edu.

Kentucky: The University of Kentucky Football Performance department is accepting applications for UNPAID/VOLUNTEER Strength and Conditioning interns (4) for the Winter/Spring (January 6th , 2022 start date). Daily responsibilities will include but are not limited to; assisting with supervision and execution of strength and speed training programs specific to power/speed athletes, proper movement preparation, execution of proper motivational techniques, and most importantly developing an understanding of the health, safety, and wellness of collegiate athletes. Applicants must be highly self-motivated, enthusiastic, possess excellent communication skills, and have an extremely strong work ethic. Minimum qualifications: Currently pursuing Bachelors/Masters degree, certified in CPR/AED/First Aid, ability to adapt to a demanding schedule and work in a fast-paced environment, a strong desire to become a Strength and Conditioning Coach; CSCS or SCCC, and experience with intercollegiate athletics preferred. This position will provide interns with valuable practical experience, networking and professional development opportunities, and college credit, if applicable. Interested candidates should submit a resume, cover letter (1-page max), and 3 professional references in one PDF file to Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Tyler Malone at tyler.malone@uky.edu.

Hawaii: The University of Hawai‘i Football Strength and Conditioning staff is now accepting applications for (3) THREE UNPAID INTERNSHIP positions for the Winter 2023 training block. Responsibilities include but are not limited to: Assisting with the supervision and execution of the weight room and running program for the football team, set up, breakdown, and clean-up of the daily training, maintenance and cleaning of the training facilities, and completion of other assigned tasks. Required qualifications include initiative, a strong sense of urgency, solid work ethic, effective communication skills, and the completion or current pursuit of an undergraduate or graduate degree in exercise science or a related course of study. As well as the desire to become a strength and conditioning professional. Applications will be taken until the positions are filled. Interns will be provided with an educational curriculum to complete throughout their time serving the Hawai‘i football team. The curriculum will cover current discussion topics in strength and conditioning, programming, and development. Successful completion may result in interns being asked to stay on through the spring and/or summer 2023 training periods. As a reminder, no financial compensation will be provided. All potential applicants are strongly advised to make sure this internship is economically feasible before applying. All interested candidates, please email a resume and three references as one (1) PDF document to Head Football Strength Coach, Kody Cooke, at cooke4@hawaii.edu. REPORT DATE: Friday, 1/13/23 END DATE: Friday, 3/10/23.

Fresno State: Fresno State is seeking applicants for a FALL 2022 VOLUNTEER SPORTS PERFORMANCE INTERNSHIP We are accepting applications for volunteer intern coaches to contribute to the Fresno State Sports Performance Program for the 2023 Spring Semester. This is an unpaid opportunity that provides experience assisting a Division 1 Sports Performance staff with the implementation of comprehensive, sport-specific, injury prevention and performance enhancement training programs. In addition to daily responsibilities, this internship includes a professional development curriculum built on the foundation of the Fresno State Sports Performance training philosophies. This curriculum includes coaching development, sport-specific strength and conditioning concepts, sport science technologies and applications, professional development presentations, programming, weight room management/logistics, in addition to injury prevention, rehabilitation and return to play practices. The goal of this internship is to develop highly effective sports performance coaches with the potential to transition into a paid position with Fresno, another university, or professional organization. Starts: January 9th, 2023. Ends: May 18th, 2023. Preferred Applicants: Possess a desire to become a sports performance coach, strong character, and demonstrate effective organization and communication skills. Achieved or current pursuit of B.S. in Exercise Science or related course of study. Achieved or current pursuit of CSCS or SCCC certification. Per university policy it is required that all Fresno State students, faculty and staff receive a COVID-19 vaccine as well as the booster. Proof of verification must be presented before the start of the internship. If interested send an email with the subject header titled “Fresno State Sports Performance Internship – Last Name, First Name.” Please submit a short video entailing your experience relevant to the field of Sports Performance in five minutes or less to isabella_q@mail.fresnostate.edu.

Macalester (D-III - MN): Macalester College(MN), a NCAA Division III member of the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference(MIAC), is accepting applications for Sports Performance Interns. The position is unpaid and for the 2023 spring semester. A minimum time commitment of 10-20 hours per week is required. Intern qualifications include: Knowledge of exercise & the human body; Punctuality; Enthusiasm; Strong work ethic. Preferred qualifications include: Senior status or completion of a bachelor's degree in exercise science or related field; CSCCa-SCCC, NSCA-CSCS or USAW certification; CPR/AED certification. Interns will receive athletic gear, experience coaching/training collegiate athletes, networking opportunities in the strength and conditioning field, have the potential to earn recommendations for future career opportunities, and receive college credit if applicable. If interested please email shintz1@macalester.edu with your cover letter, resume and three professional references. Macalester College is committed to the educational benefits of diversity, and urges all interested individuals to apply.