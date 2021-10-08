Strength Scoop - Friday October 8, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Tarleton State (FCS – TX): The Tarleton State University Athletic Performance Program is accepting internship applications for the Spring 2022 semester, with a starting date on or before January 18, 2022, and an end date of May 6, 2022. The internship hours may be countable toward the CSCCa’s Strength and Conditioning Coach Certified practicum requirements, and/or for college credit if needed. The volunteer internship will involve active experience in an NCAA Division I (FCS) Athletic Performance program under the supervision of a 38-year veteran Master Strength and Conditioning Coach and his staff. Qualifications: Applicants should be pursuing strength and conditioning as a profession and possess, or currently be working on, CSCCa, NSCA, or USAW certification. Compensation: This is an educational internship with no monetary compensation provided. However, opportunities for advancement in the field of strength and conditioning are possible for successful interns. Please submit a cover letter, resume, and 3 relevant reference letters to Rod Cole, Assistant Athletic Director for Athletic Performance, via email at rcole@tarleton.edu.

Washington: The University of Washington Football Strength and Conditioning staff is now accepting VOLUNTEER applications for the 2022 Winter Quarter (January 3 – March 11). These are UNPAID positions, but may provide credit for either undergraduate or graduate coursework. Ideal candidates should be highly motivated, have a strong work ethic and a desire to learn and grow in the strength and conditioning profession. Candidates must be CPR/AED certified and possess or currently working towards certification through the USAW, NSCA, or CSCCa. Volunteers with assist with all aspects of the Strength and Conditioning program for football, specifically those related to, but not limited to, set up and breakdown of equipment, both in the stadium weight room and surrounding areas where training may occur. Volunteers will also assist in the maintenance and upkeep of the stadium weight room which may include disinfecting high contact surfaces or performing routine equipment checks to ensure a safe training and work environment for all student-athletes and staff. Volunteers may also be responsible for other duties as assigned by the Strength and Conditioning coaching staff. All qualified candidates please send a cover letter, resume and 3 professional references to mikeray@uw.edu.

Luther (D-III - IA): Luther College, a NCAA Division III institution located in Decorah, Iowa, seeks an Assistant Sports Performance Coach/Director of the Legends Fitness Center. The coach will be responsible for: developing, organizing, and monitoring individualized strength training programs for 5-7 collegiate athletic teams; organizing and managing individual and team strength data; providing instruction in proper lifting techniques and speed development; leading team speed, agility, strength and conditioning sessions; testing and evaluating physical performance and improvement; and collaborating with athletic training staff to facility injury rehabilitation. The Director of the Legends Fitness Center will create a safe and clean environment, develop facility policies and procedures, and assure equipment is purchased and maintained. Requirements: Bachelor’s Degree required, Master’s Degree preferred in Exercise Science or related field; at least 1-3 years of relevant experience in strength and conditioning at the collegiate level; C.S.C.S., SCCC, or comparable certification; and experience with strength and conditioning software. Luther College, a member of the American Rivers Conference and NCAA Division III, is committed to providing a positive and competitive athletic experience. Screening will begin immediately and continue until the position is filled. This is a full time, 10-month position with benefits and employment starting immediately. Luther College is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer. Women and persons of diverse ethnic backgrounds are especially encouraged to apply. See full posting and apply for this position and all current openings, please go to the employment website at https://luthercollege.hiretouch.com.

Cal Poly: Cal Poly University Strength and Conditioning is seeking highly motivated people to fill the Spring 2022 internship positions working primarily with Football, but will help with some Olympic sports. This internship will start January 3, 2022 and will end March 11, 2022, with an opportunity to continue throughout the following quarter. Note: we are on the quarter system. Individuals will gain knowledge and experience in a Division I Collegiate Strength and Conditioning setting. The candidate must be pursuing or have completed a Bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science or related field and MUST be CPR and First Aid certified. Daily responsibilities will include but are not limited to: assisting staff in the design and implementation of strength programs including set up and breakdown of training equipment; Football fueling/ nutrition needs; as well as assisting in the maintenance and upkeep of the facility, and ongoing professional development through the internship curriculum. Preferred Qualifications: Strong work ethic, and highly motivated. Experience working in a strength and conditioning environment is strongly encouraged, but not an eliminating factor; currently hold or working towards a nationally- accredited strength and conditioning certification (USAW, SCCC, CSCS, etc.) PLEASE NOTE: These are non-paid volunteer positions. You will gain experience as well as future recommendation for employment. Applicants please submit a cover letter, resume, and professional references to Jordan Davis Football Strength and Conditioning Coach at jdavi135@calpoly.edu.

Louisville: The University of Louisville Football Strength and Conditioning Department is accepting applications for 2022 Winter/Spring Interns. These are UNPAID/VOLUNTEER internships which will begin in January and run through early May. Interns will gain practical experience working within a premier Power 5 football strength and conditioning program. The internship program includes guided discussions, practical program design, and the opportunity for hands on experience with wearable and VBT technologies. Interns will be responsible for assisting with set up/breakdown/facilitation of training sessions, facility maintenance, and performance data collection. Successful candidates will be highly motivated to become a strength and conditioning coach, possess excellent communication skills, have a desire to learn, and have an extremely strong work ethic. Qualifications: Currently pursuing bachelors/masters in exercise science or related field, certified in CPR/AED/First Aid, adapt to demanding schedule, ability to work in a fast-paced environment; CSCS or SCCC preferred. Upon completion of the internship program, individuals will have a better understanding of program design, the potential to earn recommendations for future opportunities, and receive college credit, if applicable. Interested candidates should submit a resume, cover letter (1 page max) and a minimum of 3 professional references in one PDF file to Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Geoff Stanford at Geoff@GoCards.com.