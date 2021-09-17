Strength Scoop - Friday September 17, 2021

Oregon State: The Oregon State University Football Strength and Conditioning Department is now accepting applications for Volunteer Interns for the Fall of 2021. This internship will begin immediately and will conclude at the end of the Football Season. This is an unpaid position. Compensation will include gear, learning from an approved mentor via the CSCCa, potential to sit for the SCCC certification, and recommendations for future career opportunities. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to; assisting with the supervision and execution of the strength and conditioning program for the Oregon State University Football team, set up and break down for daily training, routine maintenance and cleaning of the training facilities, and completion of the internship curriculum. Required qualifications include a strong work ethic, completion or current pursuit of an undergraduate or graduate degree in exercise science or a related field of study, and a desire to become a strength and conditioning professional in the collegiate or professional setting. All applicants should have, or be working towards an accredited certification (CSCS or SCCC). Other preferred qualifications include previous coaching in a collegiate setting and personal involvement in a collegiate sport. Applications will be taken until the positions are filled. All potential applicants are strongly advised to make sure this internship is economically feasible before applying. All interested candidates please email a cover letter, resume, and three references to Associate Football Strength & Conditioning Coach Dustyn Baethke at dustyn.baethke@oregonstate.edu.