Strength Scoop - Friday September 24, 2021

Iowa: The University of Iowa Football Strength and Conditioning is accepting internship applicants for Winter 2022. This internship is designed for individuals who want to become collegiate strength coaches. This is an unpaid volunteer position. Duties include: Set up and breakdown of the weight room, equipment maintenance and general support of the daily operations of the program, stocking supplements and maintenance of our refueling station. Interns will have the opportunity to be involved with our functional movement screen, on-field and weight room testing as well as data analysis. Participation in an internship curriculum is also required. Qualifications: Applicants must be pursing or have completed Bachelors in Exercise Science or a related field. Applicants should be working toward CSCS / SCCC certification as well. Please email your resume, cover letter, and list of references to Assistant Strength Coach Cody Myers at cody-l-myers@uiowa.edu.

The University at Albany: The University at Albany Strength and Conditioning Department is now accepting applications for Volunteer Interns for the Spring of 2022. This internship will begin January 13th and will conclude in May of 2022. These are unpaid positions. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to; assisting with the supervision and execution of the strength and conditioning program for the University at Albany Football and all seventeen Olympic Sports. Interns will gain hands on coaching experience in a Division I setting, assist with daily logistical tasks in the varsity weight room, and completion of the internship curriculum. Required qualifications include a strong work ethic, completion or current pursuit of an undergraduate or graduate degree in exercise science or a related course of study, and a desire to become a strength and conditioning professional in the collegiate or professional setting. Applicants should be working towards holding a certification from a recognized governing body (NSCA or CSCCA). Other preferred qualifications include previous coaching in a collegiate setting and personal involvement in a collegiate competitive sport. Applications will be taken until the positions are filled. All potential applicants are strongly advised to make sure this internship is economically feasible before applying. All interested candidates please email a cover letter, resume, and three references as one (1) PDF document to Strength and Conditioning Coach Rich Irving at rgirving@albany.edu.