Strength Scoop - Friday September 3, 2021

Louisville: The University of Louisville Football Strength and Conditioning Department has an immediate opening available for an UNPAID/VOLUNTEER Intern. The internship positions and curriculum are designed to provide valuable learning experiences, practical knowledge of the application of exercise and sports science principles, and hands-on experience with leading edge technology and training modalities at the highest level of collegiate athletics. Responsibilities include but are not limited to assisting with all aspects of the strength and conditioning program in compliance with NCAA rules and regulations, assisting with daily operation and analysis of sports science and athlete monitoring technology, data collection, set up and break down of equipment, and daily facility maintenance. Other individual responsibilities will be assigned according to level of education/experience, attention to detail, and desire to learn. Applicants must be highly self-motivated, enthusiastic, possess excellent communication skills, and have an extremely strong work ethic. Minimum qualifications: Currently pursuing bachelors/masters in exercise science or related field, certified in CPR/AED/First Aid, ability to adapt to demanding schedule and work in a fast-paced environment, a strong desire to become a Strength and Conditioning Coach; CSCS or SCCC, and experience with intercollegiate athletics preferred. This position will provide interns with valuable practical experience, networking and professional development opportunities, and college credit, if applicable. Interested candidates should submit a resume, cover letter (1 page max), and 3 professional references in one PDF file to Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Geoff Stanford at Geoff@GoCards.com.

