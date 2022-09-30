Strength Scoop - Friday September 30, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Boston College: BC is seeking candidates for the 2023 Winter Boston College Football Strength and Conditioning Internship Program. Qualified candidates will have an opportunity to work with the Football Strength and Conditioning staff. Required qualifications: current CPR / AED certification; completion or currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in exercise science or related field. Other preferred qualifications include certification(s) from CSCCa or NSCA, previous coaching experience(s), experience in collegiate sports, and proficiency with Microsoft Office. This is an UNPAID 3-month internship with a possible invite to stay for additional time if earned and desired. Again, this is an unpaid position, so if this is not an economically feasible option, please do not apply. Seeking focused individuals who will embody the Boston College culture and have the desire to obtain a career as a Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coach. No others need apply. Please send one document including resume and professional references as a PDF document to Coach Luke Rose at roselu@bc.edu. Start date will be January 17th, 2023. Application deadline ends on November 15th, 2022.