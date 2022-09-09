Strength Scoop - Friday September 9, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Valparaiso (FCS - IN): Valparaiso University’s Strength and Conditioning department is looking to fill a professional internship position for the Winter of 2022. The timeline for this internship is January-May with the potential of continuing throughout the summer. This is strictly a volunteer position that provides a semester-long curriculum to aid in the development of candidates who are serious in pursuing a career in the sports performance industry. This is not just a stocking shelves, cleaning and maintenance internship. You will have the opportunity to have an impact in every area of our Strength and Conditioning program including both Nutrition and our Sports Science Department. Coaching opportunities include 5 Division 1 sports, including football. Daily responsibilities include but are not limited to assisting in assigned sports, working in both weight room facilities, both nutrition stations, firsthand experience working with GPS and data tracking. Interested candidates, send cover letter, resume, and 3 professional references in one pdf document to Gabe Miller at Gabe.Miller@valpo.edu.