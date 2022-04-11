Strength Scoop - Monday April 11, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Nebraska: The Nebraska Football strength and conditioning is looking to hire 3 summer interns. This internship is for young strength coaches looking to gain experience around a Power 5 football program and with a desire to pursue a career in strength and conditioning. Qualifications: Entering senior year of or recent completion of a Bachelor's degree in an exercise science related field. Experience in a collegiate strength and conditioning setting. Certification not required, but expected to be in pursuit of CSCS or SCCC. Compensation: This is an UNPAID summer position with no housing or meal assistance. Internship credit hours can-be obtained for degree completion, along with expanding your professional network and references. How to apply: Email a Cover Letter, Resume and three references to assistant strength and conditioning coach Daniel Millington at Dmillington@huskers.com. Application Deadline: April 22, Internship runs from May 22 - July 29. University of Nebraska paid employees are not eligible for this volunteer internship. The selected candidates will have a demonstrated commitment to diversity and inclusion. Criminal history background check will be conducted.

UConn: The University of Connecticut Sports Performance Department is accepting applications for volunteer interns with the UConn Football program for Summer 2022. This gratis position offers Division I experience and training in an educational environment and the opportunity of advancement in the field of strength and conditioning. Responsibilities will include Assist the Strength and Conditioning staff in the supervision and training of UConn's Division I intercollegiate football program; assist with daily administrative, cleaning and maintenance duties; assist in the set-up and break-down of equipment for every training session; and participate in weekly educational sessions and assignments for the duration of the internship. Minimum Qualifications Must have a strong work-ethic, enthusiasm and a desire to develop the characteristics necessary to become a successful strength and conditioning coach. Preferred Qualifications Bachelor's degree in exercise science or related field and pursuing CSCS or relevant certification from one of the following: CSCCa - SCCC; NSCA -CSCS; USAW and CPR-First Aid certification. University/Department/NCAA COVID-19 Protocols Successful candidates must adhere to all University/Department/NCAA COVID-19 safety and testing protocols for the duration of the internship. Failure to comply may result in termination of the internship. Protocols are subject to change without notice. Application and Internship Dates Application Deadline: April 19, 2022 Approx. Start Date: May 23, 2022 Approx. End Date: July 29, 2022 To APPLY Candidates must email a letter of application, resume and the names of three references to: jobsinathletics@uconn.edu. Screening of applicants will begin immediately. Fulfillment of this position is contingent upon the successful completion of a pre-appointment background check.

West Florida: UWF is seeking to fill Graduate Assistant Strength and Conditioning coaching positions. The candidates must be highly motivated and have a strong desire to be a full-time strength and conditioning coach. Responsibilities will include implementing strength and conditioning programs for assigned Olympic sports, assisting with all aspects of the football strength and conditioning program, weight room supervision and communication with sport coaches and sports medicine. The GA positions include a tuition waiver towards 18 graduate hours annually and a twelve-month stipend. Candidates must already have or be working towards getting certified by either the CSCCa or the NSCA. Prior to being awarded a position, candidates will need to be admitted into the graduate school program at UWF. Previous experience working in a collegiate strength and conditioning setting is preferred. Consideration will be given to individuals who possess strong interpersonal, leadership and communication skills. Submit a PDF file with a cover letter, resume, 3 references to Kent Morgan, Director of Strength and Conditioning at kmorgan@uwf.edu. UWF is located in Pensacola just minutes from some of the nicest beaches in Florida.

FAU: The Florida Atlantic University Olympic Strength and Conditioning department is currently seeking qualified candidates for a strength and conditioning graduate assistant position beginning in summer 2022. This position is compensated by being provided a full scholarship to an FAU graduate program. The scholarship includes payment for tuition, books, and includes a stipend for off-campus housing and dining. To be awarded the position, the candidate must be admitted to graduate school at Florida Atlantic University. Qualifications: Bachelor’s Degree, preferably in a sport or health science related discipline, from an accredited college or university is required. Previous experience working in a collegiate setting and holds a nationally accredited certification, such as CSCS or CSCCa, along with being CPR/AED certified. Responsibilities: Qualified candidates will be primarily responsible for training 3-4 assigned teams, as well as assisting in facility maintenance and daily weight room operations. This individual must demonstrate a high level of attention to detail, professionalism, personal accountability, and must communicate regularly with sport coaches, athletic trainers, and strength staff. Provide instruction for safe and effective lifting techniques and use of equipment. To be successful, candidates need to be well organized, adaptable, able to program and coach large groups, and possess great communication skills. For full consideration, we ask that qualified candidates email, with the subject line titled “FAU S&C GA Position” a resume and three professional references (in one PDF document) to fauolystrength@gmail.com.

TCU: Texas Christian University located in Fort Worth, TX is searching for Summer Blackshirts (interns) to work with Football only with the potential to stay on staff through the fall season. This is an unpaid position with the availability to find a job in the surrounding area. Work hours will span from early morning to early afternoons starting May 30 th . This position offers Division I experience and training in an educational environment and the opportunity of advancement in the field of human performance. Blackshirt responsibilities include but are not limited: to educational assignments, coaching, equipment maintenance, sport science data management, and nutritional education/duties. Must have strong work ethic, enthusiasm, and a desire to develop the characteristics necessary to become a successful human performance coach. Qualifications: In pursuit of or recent completion of a Bachelor’s degree in exercise science or related field and pursuing CSCS or relevant certification from one of the following: CSCCa – SCCC; NSCA – CSCS; USAW and CPR-First Aid/AED certification. Individuals interested in this position should submit a cover letter, a resume, and 3 references in one PDF document via email to tyrell.brown10@tcu.edu.

Fort Worth Country Day (TX): Fort Worth Country Day is seeking a dynamic Assistant Strength and Conditioning (S&C) Coach/Physical Education (PE) Teacher beginning July 1, 2022. The successful candidate will work under the direct supervision of the Director of Strength & Conditioning and will work closely with the entire Athletic team to deliver a high-quality experience. During the academic day, the successful candidate will be a part of a two-person team to run S&C and PE programming for students who sign up for those classes. Outside of the school day, the successful candidate will provide support in the development and management of individual and team performance enhancement programs on behalf of FWCD’s Department of Athletics, for both in-season and off-season athletes. We will give preference to candidates with previous S&C and/or PE experience. Above all, the successful candidate should love working with adolescent student-athletes, recognize the power and importance of mentorship, lead by example, and support young people in their overall development. Apply here.

Illinois: The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Olympic Strength and Conditioning Department (non-Football, non-Basketball) is currently accepting applications for a part-time Certified Strength & Conditioning Coach. The position is typically one year in duration (with the option to renew after one year) that pays hourly up to 20 hours per week with no additional benefits. Under the direction of the Strength and Conditioning Coaches, this position will assist in developing and implementing individualized annual training programs of the universities 17 NCAA Division I sports. Essential tasks include, but are not limited to: 1. Develop and implement individualized strength & conditioning programs for student-athletes in assigned sport programs 2. Independently manage, supervise and control the day-to-day operation of the weight room used by the sport programs assigned. 3. Ensure proper maintenance of equipment, including weight machines and other strength and conditioning equipment, including regular inspection, recommendation on repair/replacement as necessary 4. Engage compatibly and cooperatively with other strength & conditioning staff, team coaches, student-athletes and personnel in all other sports. 5. Perform responsibilities on evenings and weekends during scheduled team and student-athlete practice or conditioning sessions, and competitions, as assigned based on sport program. 6. Maintain knowledge of, and compliance with, specific NCAA, Big Ten Conference, and institution rules that relate to this position is required. Required qualifications include: must pass a background check; current CPR, AED, and First Aid certifications; current NSCA-CSCS or CSCCa-SCCC certification. Preferred qualification include: degree in an exercise science related field; relevant experience in the Strength and Conditioning field as a student or graduate assistant; previous collegiate strength and conditioning internship and/or coaching experience; experience in program design; experience as a collegiate athlete; Microsoft office proficiency; demonstrate exemplary ethical conduct and conformance to NCAA and Big Ten Conference rules and regulations; ability to work in a dynamic environment and be a positive member of a team; and a strong work ethic, exceptional communication skills, a passion for the profession, as well as, commitment to the student-athletes. Interested candidates, send an email with the subject header, “Illinois Certified S&C Position – Last Name, First Name.” Please email a cover letter (one page maximum), resume (two page maximum), and three professional references as one PDF file, as well as, an application video (5 minute maximum) coaching the squat, deadlift, and clean to Emily Schilling, Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach, at emily.esselman@gmail.com. The deadline for applications is May 6, 2022.

Bluefield State (D-II): Bluefield State is looking to hire a strength and conditioning coach / assistant wrestling coach. See details and how to apply here.



