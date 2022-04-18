Strength Scoop - Monday April 18, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Florida State: Florida State: Florida State University OLYMPIC Strength and Conditioning Department is accepting applications for Graduate Assistants for the start of the FALL 2022 academic semester. This position includes in-state tuition and a monthly stipend. Preferred Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in exercise science or related field and pursuing CSCS or relevant certification from one of the following: NSCA – CSCS, CSCCA – SCCC, USAW and CPR/First Aid certification. Candidates must email a cover letter, resume and three references to Director of Olympic Sports Strength and Conditioning – Elisa Angeles at eangeles@fsu.edu.

UCLA: The University of California, Los Angles (UCLA) Football Athletic Performance Staff is looking for 2022 SUMMER volunteer interns. This is an UNPAID position, with a potential carry over to the fall semester that is conditional based off performance in summer. Interns will be provided with opportunities to grow, and have hands-on coaching experience in a Division 1 football program. This internship will provide professional development. Volunteer coaches will be responsible but not limited to: supervision of safety in the weight room and on field activities, assisting with daily administrative/maintenance duties, setup/cleanup of the weight room and other assigned duties. Preferred applicants must have or should be working towards pursuing CSCS or SCCC certifications. Applicants must be highly motivated, have a strong work ethic, excellent communication skills, and be detail oriented. Intern applicants must be CPR/AED certified. All employees must fully comply with all NCAA, Pac 12, and University of California, Los Angeles rules, regulations, and policies. Failure to do so may result in disciplinary action. If interested please send a resume, cover letter, and (3) references to Associate Director Diamond Simmons at dsimmons@athletics.ucla.edu.