Strength Scoop - Monday April 4, 2022

Memphis: Memphis is hiring a Fellow for Olympic sports to begin in fall 2022. Bachelor's degree required. To apply, please submit a cover letter, resume, and list of professional references (3) AS ONE PDF to memphisperformance@memphis.edu.

Rutgers: Rutgers Football Strength and Conditioning department is accepting applications for our summer internship program. This position begins May 31st and will go through the end of July. Typical summer hours are Monday-Friday 6am to 5pm, with a few weekend hours included in June. This position will assist the strength and conditioning staff in all aspects of preparing a BIG10 football team to handle the demands of the season. Please note this is a volunteer unpaid position. No part-time applicants please. Requirements: Current CPR/AED Certification required. Candidates need to have a strong desire to pursue a career in collegiate or professional strength and conditioning. Please email resume to Mike Tufo, Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach mtufo@scarletknights.com.

Black Hills State (D-II - SD): Black Hills State University Strength and Conditioning Staff is looking to fill 1 PAID internship positions. The internship will ideally start May 30th, 2022 with semester renewal based on performance. We are looking for eager enthusiastic individuals with a strong desire to pursue a career as a strength and conditioning professional. You will gain invaluable experience at a Division II level, working with high level athletes in a variety of sports. Qualified applicants will have obtained or be working towards a degree in Exercise Science or a related field, as well as possess or be working towards their CSCS or CSCCa certification. CPR/AED certification is mandatory, and all qualified candidates must be able to pass a background check. The Intern will be responsible for assisting with football strength and conditioning and be the head strength and conditioning coach for 1-2 additional teams. Intern will be limited to 20-30 hours of work per week. Duties and responsibilities will include, but not limited to assisting with the implementation and supervision of strength and conditioning programs, active participation in the intern education program which will include the completion of required reading, assignments, projects, demonstrations, meetings with the strength staff, and more: maintenance of the strength and conditioning facility and equipment; set-up and break-down of equipment for strength and conditioning session; other daily tasks as assigned by the Strength and Conditioning staff. Review of qualified applicants will begin immediately. To be considered you must send your resume and a list of 3 references to Derek Van Blarcom at derek.vanblarcom@bhsu.edu.

Connecticut: The University of Connecticut Sports Performance Department is accepting applications for volunteer interns with the UConn Football program for Summer 2022. This gratis position offers Division I experience and training in an educational environment and the opportunity of advancement in the field of strength and conditioning. Assist the Strength and Conditioning staff in the supervision and training of UConn's Division I intercollegiate football program; assist with daily administrative, cleaning and maintenance duties; assist in the set-up and break-down of equipment for every training session; and participate in weekly educational sessions and assignments for the duration of the internship. Must have a strong work-ethic, enthusiasm, and a desire to develop the characteristics necessary to become a successful strength and conditioning coach. Bachelor's degree in exercise science or related field and pursuing CSCS or relevant certification from one of the following: CSCCa - SCCC; NSCA -CSCS; USAW and CPR-First Aid certification. Successful candidates must adhere to all University/Department/NCAA COVID-19 safety and testing protocols for the duration of the internship. Failure to comply may result in termination of the internship. Protocols are subject to change without notice. Application Deadline: April 19, 2022. Approximate Start Date: May 23, 2022. Approximate End Date: July 29, 2022 with the possibility to remain on staff through the fall season. Candidates must email a letter of application, resume and the names of three references in a single .PDF to: jobsinathletics@uconn.edu. Please specify whether you are applying football or Olympic sports in the application. Screening of applicants will begin immediately. Fulfillment of this position is contingent upon the successful completion of a pre-appointment background check.

West Virginia: The West Virginia University Olympic Sports Strength and Conditioning program is inviting applicants for the 2022 summer and fall internship program. Interns will participate in program tailored to prepare you for the demands of the collegiate strength and conditioning profession, including education and practical experience. Interns will have the opportunity to work with a variety of Olympic sports teams and learn the fundamentals of programming for the task specific needs of each sport. This is an UNPAID internship opportunity that will provide NCAA Division I coaching experience, educational knowledge, and networking possibilities. This internship is a CSCCa approved internship and successful interns may have the opportunity to sit for the CSCC certification in May. This internship is also a NSCA Foundation Assistantship approved site. Potential prospects must be highly motivated, have great character and possess the ability to execute job related task at an extremely high level. This internship will begin August 1st and run until December 15th, with the potential to continue into the spring semester. Required qualifications: Desire to be a collegiate strength and conditioning coach. Previous demonstration of hard work and quality character. Currently majoring in exercise science or related field. Recommended qualifications: Achievement of a bachelor’s degree in exercise science or related field. Achievement of a certification pertinent to collegiate strength and conditioning (SCCC, CSCS, USAW). Applications will be accepted until all available positions are filled. Please email resumes, cover letter, and 3 references in a single PDF document to Tanner Kolb at tjkolb@mail.wvu.edu.

North Carolina: The University of North Carolina Strength and Conditioning Staff is currently seeking applications for UNPAID/VOLUNTEER Strength and Conditioning Interns for the Summer Semester of 2022, (May 16- July 25, exact dates subject to change). This position will assist with Football only and offers an extensive practical and professional experience. Daily responsibilities include but are not limited to: assisting the Strength and Conditioning Staff in all aspects of program administration, data management, facility upkeep, and participation in an internship curriculum. Preferred applicants must be highly motivated, have a strong work ethic, excellent communication skills, be detail oriented, have previous training experience, and have a desire to pursue a career in strength and conditioning. Applicants should have or be working towards a nationally accredited certification in strength and conditioning. Applicants should email a cover letter, resume, and three professional references to Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach Dean Moege via email at moege@ad.unc.edu.

UCF: UCF Basketball is accepting applications for volunteer strength and conditioning internship position for Summer 2022. Report date is June 1st or sooner if interested in assisting with the High Performance Basketball Symposium. Internship will run through the end of July. Job involves working a minimum of 20 hours/week from 8AM-12PM. Preferred qualifications: Master Degree, or SCCC certification (or working towards either certification) If interested, please send resume + 3 professional references to Charles Stephenson, at cstephenson@athletics.ucf.edu.

Edward Waters (NAIA - FL): Edward Waters University is looking for a Strength & Conditioning Coach. This is a full time coach that will be for Womens basketball, Baseball, Track volleyball, men’s Basketball,women’s soccer. Starting Salary is to TBD. QUALIFICATIONS: Currently pursuing Bachelors/Masters in Exercise Science or related field, certified in CPR/First Aid, a desire to become a Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coach and pursuing CSCCa or NSCA certification(s). applicants will be required to complete and clear a background check. To APPLY (DEADLINE Is immediately Applicants should send a cover letter, resume, and 3 professional references to Seth Morris at s.morris@ewc.edu