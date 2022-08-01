Strength Scoop - Monday August 1, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

UC Davis: UC Davis Sports Performance has an immediate opening for an Assistant Sports Performance Coach. This position will assist with Footbaldl and be responsible for the programming and development of Lacrosse, Women’s Soccer and Women’s Water Polo. Experience working with NCAA football is preferred. This is a full-time benefits eligible position with a 12 month contract at $55k per year. All interested candidates please apply using this link.

Colorado State Pueblo: The Colorado State University Pueblo Sports Performance department is seeking two interns for the Fall semester of 2022. Purpose: The purpose of the sport performance internship is to assist the sports performance staff in the implementation of the strength and conditioning program for student-athletes at Colorado State University Pueblo, and assist in administrative duties. The sport performance internship will prepare the individual to become a sport performance professional. The internship will provide opportunities to work with certified strength and conditioning coaches, coach student-athletes, and perform administrative duties related to sport performance. This internship is voluntary, unpaid, and intern will receive no benefits. Responsibilities of the sport performance intern include but are not limited to: 1. Coaching student athletes in the strength and conditioning program. 2. Assist in the set up and breakdown of strength and conditioning sessions. 3. Assist in the cleaning and maintaining of the strength and conditioning facilities. 4. Taking attendance at training sessions 5. Possibly serve as the strength and conditioning coach for a team. 6. Continuing education by reading, learning how to design training programs for student athletes, learning how to implement training programs for student athletes, demonstrating lifts, communicating with student athletes, athletic trainers, and coaches. Qualifications of the sport performance internship are: Individuals who are pursuing or have earned their bachelor or master’s degree in kinesiology, physical education, exercise science and sports medicine, athletic training, sport management, and are interested in pursuing a career in strength and conditioning, sport science, sport coaching, athletic training or physical therapy. Interns must have earned a certification or must be in the process of earning a certification from the National Strength and Conditioning Association-Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS), the Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coaches Association-Strength and Conditioning Coach Certified (SCCC), and USA Weightlifting (USAW) any level. If you are interested in this internship please email your cover letter, resume, and three references to curstaldi.harris@csupueblo.edu.