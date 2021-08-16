Strength Scoop - Monday August 16, 2021

Oregon: The University of Oregon is currently seeking qualified volunteer internship candidates for the 2021 Winter Term. This is an unpaid position; however, it is acceptable to have a part time job to assist with personal finances. Under review of the Strength and Conditioning Coordinator, candidates may be chosen for a paid internship at the END of the internship program (Summer Term). Chosen candidates will also have the opportunity to complete internship hours required for the CSCCa – SCCC exam. The internship program will start January 8-12th (date flexible) through April. Minimum Qualifications: • Strong work ethic, punctuality, enthusiasm, and effective communication skills • Desire to become a strength and conditioning coach; First Aid, CPR & AED Certified. Preferred Qualifications: Pursuing or have attained a bachelor’s or master’s degree in exercise science, kinesiology, exercise physiology or related field; Pursuing or have attained relevant certifications: SCCC, CSCS, USAW, FMS, etc.; Previous coaching experience in collegiate, professional, high school or private sector setting; Competitive collegiate athletic involvement It is strongly advised that all potential candidates make sure that this internship is economically feasible before applying. Individuals chosen for the position are subject to university background checks. To apply all candidates should send an email labeled “Winter S&C Internship” with cover letter, resume, and three professional references in one PDF document attached to Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach/Internship Coordinator Jeff Eaton at jeaton@uoregon.edu by October 31, 2021. Review of applicants will begin immediately.

Colorado: The University of Colorado at Boulder, Department of Intercollegiate Athletics is accepting applications for a Full-Time Assistant Sports Performance Coach. Qualifications: Ideal candidates should be have a Bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science, or related field of study. Candidates should have four years of coaching experience at the Collegiate, Professional, or Olympic level in the Sports Performance/Strength and Conditioning field while holding a CSCS or SCCC certification. Note: Application materials will not be accepted via email. For consideration, please apply through CU Boulder Jobs Portal.

Waldorf: Waldorf College Strength & Conditioning is currently accepting applications for a Graduate Assistantship for the Fall 2021- 2023 school years. The candidate will receive an online graduate tuition waiver, free meals, and free housing. This is a two year appointment and is not benefit eligible. Graduate assistant will report to the Director of Strength and Conditioning and will be responsible to work directly with all twenty-one varsity sports. Responsibilities assigned by the Director of Strength and Conditioning will include but are not limited to: · The development and implementation of training programs for 4 assigned teams; · Assessment and instruction of posture, lifting technique, multi-directional movement mechanics, flexibility/mobility drills, agility and coordination drills, plyometrics, balance drills, vision training, and testing/assessing modalities; · Strength room upkeep and equipment maintenance; Required Qualifications *Confirmed undergraduate degree in Exercise Science or related field; CSCS (preferred) · CPR certification is required within 30 days of hire; · Excellent communication, interpersonal and organizational skills; · Ability to motivate student-athletes and work effectively with coaches and the sport medicine staff; · Basic computer proficiency in Microsoft Word, and Excel. Preferred Qualifications 3.0 cumulative GPA or higher; · Practical experience coaching within the college strength and conditioning field. Please send all applications to Jason.Laube@waldorf.edu.

Kentucky Christian (NAIA): Kentucky Christian University Strength and Conditioning is currently accepting applications for (2) Intern/GA Strength and Conditioning Coaches. Positions are effective immediately and will include free on-campus housing and a full meal plan. A full tuition waiver will also be included for those candidates wishing to pursue a Master’s Degree with Kentucky Christian University. Please note: No additional stipend will be included. This position reports directly to the Head Strength & Conditioning Coach, while working collaboratively as a member of the KCU Athletic Department. Successful candidates will be given full responsibility of 2-3 teams and will assist with the implementation of all aspects of strength and conditioning for the Kentucky Christian University Football program. Candidates will take part in staff meetings, assist with supervision and execution of speed & agility, conditioning, and strength training sessions, periodically travel with assigned sports teams, perform daily maintenance of the facility and complete an internship practicum as assigned by the Head Strength and Conditioning Coach. Hours will vary and will include early mornings and late afternoons. Qualifications: Bachelor’s Degree in Exercise Science, Kinesiology, or related field is required. Must have at least one year of relevant, full-time experience working with athletes in a collegiate or professional setting. Candidates must be CPR and First Aid certified, have obtained or actively pursuing SCCC/CSCS/USAW certification, and possess a strong desire to pursue a career in the strength and conditioning field. Candidates must possess excellent communication skills, a positive attitude, attentional to detail, sense of urgency, a strong work ethic, and possess the ability to work effectively within a diverse community. Candidates must also be proficient in Microsoft Excel. To Apply: Please send a Cover Letter, Resume, and contact information for 3 Professional References to chfriday@kcu.edu.