Strength Scoop - Monday August 2, 2021

Georgia State: The Georgia State University Olympic Sports Strength and Conditioning department is currently accepting applications for volunteer intern positions for the Fall ‘21 academic period . Qualified candidates will work directly with the strength and conditioning staff beginning 8/19/2021 with the end date being flexible based on availability. We are looking for individuals with a strong desire to pursue a career in strength and conditioning at the collegiate level. Responsibilities: include but are not limited to assisting the athletic performance staff with the set-up, breakdown, and implementation of all training sessions; daily upkeep and maintenance of weight room equipment; assisting with daily administrative tasks, and any other duties assigned by the intern coordinator. Qualifications: Will have obtained or be working towards a degree in Exercise Science or a related field, as well as possess or be working towards a CSCS certification from the NSCA and/or a SCCC certification from the CSCCa. CPR/AED certification is highly preferred, and all qualified candidates must be able to pass a background check. Qualified candidates will receive hands-on experience working in a Division I athletic performance program, participate in continuing education sessions to build their knowledge in performance and nutrition, and will have the opportunity to build and establish professional relationships for future employment recommendations. Applicants, please send a cover letter, resume, and three (3) professional references in ONE PDF File to Head Strength and Conditioning Coach, J.D. Mehlhorn at jmehlhorn@gsu.edu. Subject line should read “Last Name_Fall 21 Internship Application"."

West Virginia State: West Virginia State University is seeking to fill a strength and conditioning coaching assistant position that will begin immediately. COMPENSATION: monthly stipend + on campus housing. RESPONSIBILITIES: Assist with program design/implementation for assigned teams, assist with football performance as available, weight room supervision and upkeep, daily communication with sport coaches and athletic trainers, and other duties assigned by the Head Strength and Conditioning Coach. REQUIREMENTS/PREFERENCES: Bachelor’s Degree, current CSCS/SCCC preferred, and CPR/AED certifications, and previous S&C coaching experience (Internships included). Consideration will be given to individuals who display strong initiative, interpersonal/communication skills, and a hunger to learn and develop. IN ONE PDF DOCUMENT, please submit a cover letter, resume, and references to Coach Ferry at CoachCFerry@gmail.com.



Kennesaw State: Kennesaw State University is looking for several VOLUNTEER interns for Fall 2021 & Spring 2022. Selected applicants will be responsible for COACHING on a daily basis, along with facility management & Internship development. No housing, meals or stipend will be given for these positions. Interested applicants please send resume, cover letter & list of references in ONE COMBINED PDF to Coach Emmett Van Der Snick, Assistant Director of Sports Performance at evander7@kennesaw.edu.