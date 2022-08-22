Strength Scoop - Monday August 22, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

UCLA: The UCLA Football Athletic Performance Staff is looking for 2023 WINTER volunteer interns. This is an UNPAID position, with a potential carry over to the 2023 summer semester that is conditional based off performance. CSCCA Mentorship is available to assist in the eligibility of the certification. Interns will be provided with opportunities to grow, and have hands-on coaching experience in a Division 1 football program. This internship will provide professional development. Volunteer coaches will be responsible but not limited to: supervision of safety in the weight room and on field activities, assisting with daily administrative/maintenance duties, setup/cleanup of the weight room and other assigned duties. Preferred applicants must have or should be working towards pursuing CSCS or SCCC certifications. Applicants must be highly motivated, have a strong work ethic, excellent communication skills, and be detail oriented. Intern applicants must be CPR/AED certified. If interested please send a resume, cover letter, and (3) references to Associate Director Diamond Simmons at dsimmons@athletics.ucla.edu.

Illinois: The University of Illinois Football Strength and Conditioning Department is currently searching for 2 individuals to fill PAID internship positions working directly with the football strength staff. The internship program is designed to equip these individuals with hands on experience as well as the ability to apply key evaluation, testing and training principles in a team setting. Selected individuals will have the opportunity to expand their knowledge and understanding of athletic development at the highest level, as well as observe the daily operations and proceedings of a Big 10 program. This position also offers a unique opportunity to acquire knowledge in performance technology and data collection through the use of velocity based training, GPS tracking, Force Frame, Nordbord and force plate implementation. Most importantly selected individuals will have a chance to earn recommendations for future opportunities in the field of strength and conditioning. Qualified applicants will have already completed or are in the process of attaining an NCAA accredited certification (NSCA or CSCCa) and have a strong desire to continue their career in strength and conditioning. Preferred qualifications include previous internship experience and CPR/AED/First Aid Certification. Internship duration and compensation will be discussed in further detail as the process moves forward. Please submit a cover letter, resume, and a list of references to G.C. Yerry, Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach via E-mail at gyerry@illinois.edu.

Stanford: Stanford University Football Sports Performance Program is accepting applications for ONE PAID coaching temp to contribute to the Football Sports Performance program. Successful candidates will have the opportunity to assist with all training sessions in compliance with NCAA rules. This is a PAID opportunity that provides experience assisting the Football Sports Performance staff with the implementation of comprehensive, sport-specific, injury prevention and performance enhancement training programs. In addition to daily responsibilities, this position includes a professional development curriculum built on the foundation of the Stanford Football Sports Performance training philosophies as well as multiple applied sports science modalities. The goal of this position is to develop highly effective sports performance coaches with the potential to transition into a full-time position with Stanford, another university, or professional organization. Successful candidates must possess extreme professionalism, personal accountability, an enthusiastic spirit, strong character, and demonstrate effective organizational and communication skills. Required qualifications include achievement of a Bachelor’s Degree (Master’s preferred) in Exercise Science or related course of study, CSCS or SCCC certification, current CPR/AED/First Aid certification and 2 years of experience at the collegiate, professional or Olympic level. Deadline to apply: 9/1/22 If interested in applying, please send an email with the subject header “Stanford Football Sports Performance Coaching Temp Position - Last Name, First Name.” Please attach cover letter, resume and a list of three professional references as one PDF file to Matt Gebert, Assistant Sports Performance Coach, at mgebert@stanford.edu.

UTEP: The University of Texas at El Paso is looking to quickly hire two (2) graduate assistant strength and conditioning coaches to start immediately in the fall semester of 2022. The graduate assistant strength and conditioning coaches will assist with Football and Olympic sports as assigned. They may also be placed in charge of 1-2 teams of their own. These positions hold the responsibility of ensuring compliance with the NCAA regulations, and UTEP policies and procedures. Required: Bachelor’s degree, preferably in sports or health sciences discipline, such as Kinesiology, Exercise Science, or other related field. Also Required: CPR, AED and First Aid certification, Collegiate Strength & Conditioning Coaches Association (SCCC) or National Strength and Conditioning Association (CSCS) certification, and six months minimum experience in strength and conditioning. These positions include a full tuition waiver, books, and stipend, and are limited to 2 years in duration. In order to be awarded a position the candidates must be admitted to graduate school at The University of Texas at El Paso. A background check is also required by the university. Interested applicants should email a resume and at least 3 references to jleitch@utep.edu with the subject “UTEP S&C GA Position.”