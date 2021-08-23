Strength Scoop - Monday August 23, 2021

Millsaps (D-III - MS): Millsaps College is accepting resumes for the Head Strength Coach / Hall Activities Center Director. This is a 12-month, benefits eligible position with an immediate start date and a starting salary of $40k. The Head Strength Coach is responsible for the oversight and implementation of all strength programs within the Millsaps athletic department. Duties include designing and implementing strength and conditioning programs that enhance athletic performance and reduce the risk of injury, regularly testing of student-athletes to determine the effectiveness of implemented programs, and maintaining accurate records of student-athletes progress. Responsible for the supervision and daily upkeep of the sport performance facilities and Hall Activities Center. Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in exercise science or related field, Master’s preferred. CSCS and CPR/AED–First Aid certification. To apply: Send Cover Letter, Resume, 3 References, and copy CSCS Certification to athletics@millsaps.edu. Review of applicants will start immediately and continue until position is filled.

Regis University (Denver, CO): Regis University strength and conditioning department is currently accepting applications for volunteer internship positions. These are positions for the Fall 2021 training session, September 1 st - December 15 rd , with the opportunity to stay longer. This position is UNPAID but does offer the opportunity for advancement in the field of strength and conditioning, as well as the fulfillment of internship credit hours towards a degree program. It is OK for the candidate to work a PART-TIME job outside of the internship to help with cost of living. The volunteer workload expectation is a minimum of 15 hours per week, and consists of assisting the strength and conditioning staff with the implementation of their program, set up and break down of all workouts, as well as maintenance and upkeep of the weight room and facility. Required qualifications include completion or current pursuit of an undergraduate degree in exercise science or a related course of study, a desire to become a strength and conditioning professional, and possessing a strong work ethic. Preferred qualifications include certification from a recognized governing body (CSCCA, NSCA, USAW), previous coaching experience and proficiency in teaching and performing Olympic movements. Please send your cover letter, resume, and 3 references all together in a .pdf file format, to Head Strength & Conditioning Coach, Spencer Bowersmith at sbowersmith@regis.edu.