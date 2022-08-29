Strength Scoop - Monday August 29, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

North Dakota (FCS): University of North Dakota: The University of North Dakota is seeking applicants for a Part-Time Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach. This is a non-benefitted position. Minimum qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science or equivalent. SCCC or CSCS certified. CPR/First Aid. For more information please contact: Nate Baukol, Director of Strength and Conditioning at nathan.baukol@und.edu. To apply visit this link.

Edward Waters (NAIA - FL): Edward Waters University department of Strength & Conditioning is accepting applications for Administrative Interns. Responsibilities include: Assisting with the supervision and training of EWU 16 Division 4 intercollegiate athletic programs, including Women’s Basketball , Basketball & Baseball, Soccer Assisting with daily administrative and maintenance items; Completion of various educational assignments during the internship. Qualifications include: Strong work ethic; Punctuality; Enthusiasm; Desire to further one's career in the field of Strength & Conditioning. Preferred qualifications include: Pursuing Bachelor's or Master's Degree in Physical Education, Exercise Science or related field; NSCA-CSCS, CSCCa-SCCC, or USAW certifications; CPR certification and coaching experience. Individuals chosen are subject to university background checks and standard hiring procedures. This position will allow the applicant the opportunity to receive experience working with all EWU’s Division 2 programs, work under a staff of seasoned NSCA-CSCS, CSCCa-SCCC, USAW certified coaches, better understand program design, have the potential to earn recommendations for future career opportunities, and receive college credit if applicable. Applicants should send a cover letter, resume, and 3 professional references (1 PDF document) to Seth Morris, head Strength & Conditioning Coach ,Edward Waters University, 1658 Kings Road Jacksonville FL 32209 or via e-mail S.morris@ewu.edu.

Colgate (FCS - NY): Colgate University is currently seeking 2-3 candidates to fill a Fall 2022 volunteer internship position. This position will work with all 23 Division I varsity sports offered by the University. Applicants should be highly motivated individuals seeking a career in the field of strength and conditioning as well as actively pursuing a certification (SCCC, CSCS, USAW, etc.). Intern responsibilities include but are not limited to; daily maintenance of facility, instructing athletes on proper technique, completing daily and weekly curriculum assignments, and the possibility to implement a program of their own design with designated sports. This is an unpaid volunteer position with compensation coming by way of experience, knowledge gained through working with coaches, hours gained that can be used for class credit as well as to sit for exams, and networking opportunities. Interested candidates should contact ddailey@colgate.edu with a resume and cover letter.