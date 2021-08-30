Strength Scoop - Monday August 30, 2021

Memphis: The program has a full-time opening in their Olympic Sports department. See more details, and how to apply, via this link.

Texas Woman's University: Texas Woman’s University is seeking applicants for the position of part time Sports Performance Assistant Coach. The Assistant will report directly to the Head Sports Performance Coach and be responsible for 3-4 sports teams and assist with the remaining programs (20 hours / week). Requirements include: Bachelor’s degree (Masters preferred) , CSCS (NSCA) or SCCC (CSCCA) certification, experience in designing and implementing training programs for collegiate athletes, and a minimum of 3 months experience in a collegiate athletics setting. Compensation for this position is $1109 / month with the potential to turn into a Graduate Assistant Position. Those interested in applying should send a resume and three references to Brett Crossland, Head Sports Performance Coach, bcrossland@twu.edu.

Memphis: The University of Memphis Athletic Performance Department is currently seeking one motivated candidate for a fellow position in the Olympic Strength and Conditioning department for the 2021-2022 academic school year. Responsibilities Are as follow but not limited to: Assist Olympic Strength and Conditioning staff members with implementing individual/team sessions, conduct and record various physical testing protocols and support Olympic Strength and Conditioning staff with daily operations. In addition to assisting in individual/team sessions, fellow will be required to complete additional assignments and curriculum centered around developing knowledge of performance training and professional development. Compensation Valuable experience working within collegiate strength and conditioning setting and integrated into staff development to provide an opportunity to prepare for future employment opportunities within performance industry. Fellow will additional be compensated $13.37 per hour 37.5 hours per week for 2021-2022 academic school year. Required Qualifications Bachelor’s Degree First Aid/CPR Certifications Either SCCC or CSCS certifications Preferred Qualifications Prior experience working with performance training industry To Apply To apply, please submit a cover letter, resume, and list of professional references (3) AS ONE PDF to memphisperformance@memphis.edu Deadline Application must be sent by September 3rd, 2021.