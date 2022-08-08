Strength Scoop - Monday August 8, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Northwestern: Northwestern University Olympic Sports Performance Department is seeking VOLUNTEER interns for Fall 2022, September 5 - December 9. QUALIFICATIONS: Currently pursuing/completed bachelors/masters in exercise science or related field -Currently certified or pursuing CSCCA or NSCA certification(s); CSCCA Mentorship is available to assist in the eligibility of the certification; Preferred certification in CPR/First Aid; Previous weight room or athletic experience is preferred COMPENSATION: This is an un-paid volunteer position. Interns will have the potential to earn recommendations for future career opportunities. If accepted, applicants will be required to complete and clear a background check. To apply: send cover letter, resume, and references in one PDF document to Matt Lemanowicz, Assistant Director of Sports Performance at matt.lemanowicz@northwestern.edu.

Augsburg (D-III - MN): Augsburg University is hiring a full-time / benefits eligible assistant strength and conditioning coach. Augsburg is located in Minneapolis and the assistant will be responsible for various teams assigned based on experience, assigned by the head strength and conditioning coach. Requirements are a bachelors degree in assumed field, CSCS certification, and 1-3 years prior coaching experience at college and/or private sector realm. For more information on position please contact head strength and conditioning coach Nick Brundy with cover letter, resume and references at brundyn@augsburg.edu.

UMass Boston (D-III): UMass Boston Athletic Performance is looking to hire a temporary non-benefited Assistant Athletic Performance Coach for the 2022-23 school year. Compensation is $15,000. Benefits, housing, and meals are NOT included. Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in exercise science or closely related field / master’s degree preferred, current certification by the National Strength & Conditioning Association as a Certified Strength & Conditioning Specialist (CSCS) or by the Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coaches Association (SCCC). CPR and AED Certified.1 year of coaching collegiate strength and conditioning. Job Description: The Assistant Athletic Performance Coach will report to the Director of Athletic Performance and be assigned to 3-5 varsity teams. This position will be responsible of upholding the mission, core values, and standards of the Dan Rea Varsity Training Facility, as well as abide by the Division III and Little East Conference regulations. This person will assist the Director of Athletic Performance and work closely with the Sports Medicine Department. Interested candidates please send your cover letter, resume, and 3 professional references in 1 PDF to Coach Hyde via email at matthew.hyde@umb.edu