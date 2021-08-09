Strength Scoop - Monday August 9, 2021

Maryland: University of Maryland Football Performance is accepting applications for (1-2) Strength and Conditioning Volunteer Interns for the Fall Semester 2021 (start date: ASAP). Daily responsibilities will include but are not limited to: Execution of strength training programs specific to football Development and execution of speed & conditioning protocols Implementation & execution of proper leadership techniques Developing an understanding of how to provide a safe & effective training environment for collegiate athletes Preferred Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree or be in the last year of coursework for undergraduate degree in exercise physiology or related field of study. Certification from one or both of the following (NSCA-CSCS, USAW). We will provide CPR/AED training to those who do not currently hold certifications by an accredited certification agency. Expectations: We are very selective in looking for special individuals to have around our players and staff. This position is designed to give you a TRUE experience in what it takes to be a strength coach at the division 1 level. This is an opportunity to prepare you in one of college football’s premier facilities to become a GA or full time assistant. SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY Interested candidates please send a resume with three professional references to Coach Ryan Davis at rwdavis@umd.edu. Maryland is an equal opportunity employer, which encourages applications from minority group members and women.

Ferris State (D-II - MI): Ferris State University in Big Rapids, Michigan is looking to add an unpaid Volunteer Position. This position will work with 14 D-II sports and assist in data collection, weight room maintenance, team nutrition and provide hands on coaching. Prefered qualifications: pursuing a degree in the sciences / exercise science / physiology & pursuing CSCS certification. Period will be from August 30th – Conclusion of Fall term, exact time TBD. Applicants can respond via email to thiedea@ferris.edu with a cover letter, resume, and references.

Stanford: Stanford University Football Sports Performance Program is accepting applications for ONE-TWO volunteer intern coach to contribute to the Football Sports Performance & Sports Science program for the 2021 Fall Football Season. Successful candidates will have the opportunity to serve as a Football Sports Performance Intern Coach and assist in all training sessions in compliance with NCAA rules. This is an UNPAID opportunity that provides experience assisting the Football Sports Performance & Football Sports Science staff with the implementation of comprehensive, sport-specific, injury prevention and performance enhancement training programs. In addition to daily responsibilities, this role will assist in GPS distribution/collection, post-training data collection/analysis, and operation of all sport science technologies. This internship also includes a professional development curriculum built on the foundation of the Stanford Football Sports Performance training philosophies. The curriculum includes education of functional strength training techniques, sport science technologies and applications, coaching development, sport-specific conditioning concepts, professional development presentations, programming, weight room management/logistics, along with injury prevention practices. The goal of this internship is to develop highly effective sports performance coaches with the potential to transition into a paid position with Stanford, another university, or professional organization. Potential candidates must have a strong desire to become a collegiate FOOTBALL sports performance coach, have prior experience working with sport science technologies, possess an enthusiastic spirit, strong character, and demonstrate effective organizational and communication skills. Required qualifications include achievement or current pursuit of a Bachelor’s Degree in Exercise Science or related course of study and CSCS or SCCC certification. Applicants must also have current CPR/AED certification. The internship start date is flexible based on qualified candidates' individual situation and would require a 5-month time commitment with opportunity to advance pending positive evaluation. Deadline to apply is: Friday, August 16th, 2021 If interested in applying, send email with subject header “Stanford Football Sports Performance Internship - Last Name, First Name.” Please attach cover letter, resume and a list of three professional references as one PDF file to James Perez, Associate Football Sports Performance Coach, at perezjr@stanford.edu.

FAU: Florida Atlantic University’s Football Strength and Conditioning program is looking to fill 2-3 UNPAID intern positions for the Fall of 2021. Qualifications for the position are a strong work ethic, basic knowledge of strength and conditioning techniques, pursuing NSCA, CSCCA, or USAW certification, and a strong desire to become a strength and conditioning professional. Opportunities include gaining valuable experience working with a multitude of technologies; Catapult, VBT, Force Deck, Brower Timing Systems, Jump Mat, Plyo Mat, Broad Jump Mat; potential recommendations for future job opportunities, and the ability to take part of a winning culture in paradise. Responsibilities include assisting in the implementation of programming and team accountability protocol, aiding in set up and break down of lifts, and assisting with daily nutrition operations. The term for the position will be August 21-December 15, 2021. Applicants send cover letter, resume, and three professional references to rmarco@fau.edu

East Central University (D-II - OK): East Central University, Ada, OK-Restricted Earnings Assistant Sports Performance/Head Powerlifting Coach. NCAA DII located 1hr15mins from Oklahoma City, 1hr45mins from Tulsa, and 1hr45mins from the Dallas/Fort Worth Area. Be an Assistant Sports Performance Coach and the Head Powerlifting Coach competing in the USAPL. Organize and execute the Powerlifting recruiting, schedule, travel, and practices. $20,000/year. Bachelor’s Degree Required (Master’s Preferred). SCCC, CSCS, USAPL, and/or USAW required. Position will be performed under a CSCCa approved Mentor. Please send your cover letter, resume, and 3 professional references to sodell@ecok.edu.

Kennesaw State (FCS - GA): Kennesaw State University iss looking to hire a full time Assistant Sports Performance Coach. Salary will start at $30,000. This position’s primary responsibilities will be leading the training of various Olympic Sports teams as well as engaging in full departmental assistance. NSCA or CSCCa certification and 2 years coaching experience required. All interested should send resume, cover letter & list of references in 1 combined PDF file to Jim Kiritsy, Assistant AD for Sports Performance at jkiritsy@kennesaw.edu.

University of New Orleans: UNO is a Division 1 Athletics Program competing in the Southland Conference sponsoring twelve varsity sports. Successful candidates will have the opportunity to interact with all 12 sports. Dates: Fall 2021 Academic Semester: August 16th- December 1st. Spring 2022 Academic Semester: January 24th-June 1st. Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree. CPR/AED certified or willing to obtain before start date. Hold or working towards NSCA-CSCS or CSCCA-SCCC certification. Benefits/Pay: This is an unpaid, voluntary position. The candidates will be supervised and study under an approved CSCCA-SCCC mentor and can earn credit hours towards their practicum component of their collegiate certification. To Apply: Please send a one-page resume, in PDF format to Head Strength & Conditioning Coach, Ian Jones (ijones3@uno.edu). The document should contain 4 professional references including contact details.

EXOS: EXOPS is currently looking for Tactical Strength & Conditioning Coaches for a H2F Contract with the US Army. We're looking for Coaches with 3+ years of experience training groups of athletes, a current CSCS or SCCC and a Bachelor's Degree. We're hiring for Coaches in Fort Bragg, NC - Fort Drum, NY and Joint Base Lewis McChord, WA. See each respective link for more information on that particular job.

Penn: The University of Pennsylvania Strength and Conditioning Department is seeking applicants who are highly motivated to fill internship positions for college credit for the Fall of 2021. The internship will start the week of 8/30/21 and go through 12/10/21. If you are unable to do an internship for college credit we will be unable to accept you as a candidate This is an unpaid position, but candidates will be potentially eligible for a NSCA Assistantship. Academic credits can be applied towards an Exercise Science or related Undergraduate or Graduate program. This internship is approved for those preparing to complete the required hours for the SCCC certification. While working with 33 Division I athletic programs, interns will gain practical coaching experience in accordance with the philosophy of the department and can begin to lay the groundwork for future opportunities with a consideration and recommendation for future employment. Expectations include: assist the strength and conditioning staff in all areas of program design and implementation; set-up and breakdown of sessions; cleaning and upkeep of facility; spotting and working with specified student-athletes and/or small groups. Interns will learn practical strength and conditioning principals through a 14 week curriculum which includes weekly readings, projects, and assignments. Qualifications: positive energy, strong work ethic, attention to detail, eagerness to learn and contribute, effective communication skills, Bachelor’s degree or a degree in process, hold certification(s) and/or seeking to get certified in at least one of these major certifications: SCCC, CSCS, and/or USAW. Must be willing to work a minimum of 15-20 hours per week. To apply, submit a cover letter, resume, and at least three professional references including name and all contact information no later than August 16, 2021 to Coach Stephen Brindle, Associate Strength and Conditioning Coach at sbrindle@penn.edu.