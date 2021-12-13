Strength Scoop - Monday December 13, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Buffalo: The University at Buffalo (MAC) Football Strength and Conditioning Department is looking for 2-3 volunteer interns for Winter 2022. All positions will be UNPAID. The successful candidates will assist with all daily duties as it pertains to Buffalo Football Strength and Conditioning including but not limited to: assisting with coaching, data tracking, data entry, fueling station management and any other duties as assigned by the Director of Strength and Conditioning, Jeremy Cole. The expected start date will be January 26, 2022, and go until May 21, 2022. Interested applicants should e-mail a cover letter, resume, and three professional references in a SINGLE PDF file to Assistant Director of Football Strength and Conditioning, James Heiss at jheiss@buffalo.edu

Rice: Rice University is currently hiring a Director of Performance Nutrition/Assistant Strength and Conditioning Coach who will develop and implement the performance nutrition protocol for Rice Football, in addition, to implementing the comprehensive Football Strength & Conditioning program under the guidance of the Head Strength & Conditioning Coach. The ideal candidate will have experience working with Division 1 athletes, particularly football student-athletes and will have experience working on nutrition plans for athletes and managing programs to ensure athletes have the proper fueling to perform at a high level. Requirements: Bachelor’s Degree in Dietetics/Nutrition, Current Registered Dietitian (RD), Certified Strength & Conditioning Specialist (CSCS) and/or Strength & Conditioning Coach Certified (SCCC), First Aid, CPR Certified. 1 year of full-time experience in work as a dietitian for athletes and/or experience working as a strength coach in professional or collegiate athletics. Must possess (or have the ability to obtain one within 30 days of hire) and maintain a valid Texas driver’s license with no more than three moving violations and/or at fault accidents within the past 36 months, and no convictions or deferred dispositions for Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) or Driving Under the Influence (DUI) within the past five years. Qualified Candidates must apply via the university onboarding system.

Edward Waters College: Edward Waters is looking to hire an assistant strength coach. General summary of the position: Assist in developing, coordinating and administering a comprehensive sports Nutrition and Wellness Program for the UNIVERSITY intercollegiate sports. The Strength & Conditioning Coach will also perform professional and administrative services essential for the successful implementation and development of the program. Qualifications: Must have a Masters or Bachelor’s Degree in Sports Performance and similar. Weight training certification as a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS ) or (CSCCA). Demonstrated experience as a weight/strength coach at the collegiate level, NCAA, NAIA or professional-level (a minimum of one year of experience is strongly desired). Behavioral Expectations: Student/Customer Service Orientation. Proactively develops student/customer relationships by making efforts to listen and understand the student-athlete/customer (both internally and externally); anticipates and provides solutions to student-athlete/customer needs; giving high priority to student-athlete/customer satisfaction. Interested candidates can email resume to s.morris@ewc.edu.