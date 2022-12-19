Strength Scoop - Monday December 19, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Ohio Northern: Ohio Northern University is accepting applications for a Strength and Conditioning Restricted Earnings Position. Responsibilities include supervising and training the football/softball/men's and women's soccer / and women's lacrosse programs; assisting with daily maintenance and administrative duties. Minimum qualifications include a bachelor's Degree in Exercise Science related field; current SCCC and/or CSCS certification; CPR certification and previous experience in a strength and conditioning program. Compensation includes free housing, a monthly stipend, and some meals. This position will begin in mid-January. The University anticipates a full-time strength coach position will begin next fall. Successful completion of this position will be considered if one chooses to pursue the full-time position. Please apply via this link.

Hampton (FCS - VA): Hampton University is looking to hire a Strength and Conditioning Coach for Football. This is a full-time position with benefits. Requirements: Bachelor’s Degree, NSCA-CSCS or CSCCa-SCCC certification, CPR/AED/First Aid certified and experience in collegiate strength and conditioning. How to apply: Email your cover letter, resume and references to Brian White at brian.white@hamptonu.edu. Note: Please put “Strength and Conditioning Coach for Football” in the subject of your email. Review of applications will begin immediately.