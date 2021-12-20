Strength Scoop - Monday December 20, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429a

Jacksonville State: The Jacksonville State University Sports Performance Department is looking to hire a graduate assistant immediately for the start of the Spring 2022 semester. This position comes with paid housing, tuition, meal plan, and a $500 a month stipend.Candidates must be self-starters, highly disciplined, organized, humble, willing to learn and grow. This opportunity will provide growth and education in coaching, teaching, speed development, and programming for various sports. Interested candidates can send resumes to the Head Strength and Conditioning coach Blake McCall at j_mccall13@yahoo.com.

Robert Morris (FCS - PA): Robert Morris Football is currently seeking ONE intern for the 2022 Spring Term. The strength and conditioning program will run from January 3 rd to April 29 th . This is an unpaid position however, it is acceptable to have a part-time job to assist with personal finances. Chosen candidates can also have the opportunity to complete internship hours required for the CSCCa – SCCC exam under the mentorship of the Head Strength Coach. The daily responsibilities will include but are not limited to: Assisting with the supervision and execution of the strength and conditioning programs for Football (additional teams only as desired not required) attending to the daily maintenance of the training facilities, Data input and upkeep, Professional development throughout the semester, any other tasks assigned by the Head Strength and Conditioning Coach. Interns will gain hands on coaching experience in the collegiate setting with football, education in program design and application, have the potential to earn future recommendations for career opportunities and receive college credit if applicable. Minimum Qualifications: Strong work ethic, punctuality, enthusiasm and effective communication skills, Desire to become a strength and conditioning coach. It is strongly advised that all potential candidates make sure that this internship is economically feasible before applying. Individuals chosen for the position are subject to University background checks. To apply all candidates should send an email labeled “S&C Internship” with a cover letter, resume, and three professional references in one PDF or Word document attached to Head Strength and Conditioning Coach Robert Day at Day@rmu.edu. Review of applicants will begin immediately.