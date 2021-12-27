Skip to main content
December 27, 2021
Publish date:

Strength Scoop - Monday December 27, 2021

Author:

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

AstroTurf 10:3:21

Minnesota State CTC (JC): Minnesota State Community & Technical College is looking for a football strength & conditioning coach. This s a great position for a young coach who wants to run their own training program. Housing and small stipend will be provided. You can work part time in the spring was well to make extra money. Interested individuals should contact Cory Miller at Cory.Miller@minnesota.edu.

Graceland (NAIA): The Graceland football program is looking for a difference maker for our strength program. The position is full-time with benefits and will be combined with DFO responsibilities or possible coaching duties. Emphasis will be placed on strength and conditioning. Pleas send contact information and resumes to pross1@graceland.edu.  

Hampton (FCS - VA): Hampton University is looking to hire a Head Strength and Conditioning Coach for Football only. This is a full-time position with benefits. Requirements: Bachelor’s Degree, NSCA-CSCS or CSCCa-SCCC certification, CPR/AED/First Aid certified and experience in collegiate strength and conditioning. How to apply: Email your cover letter, resume and references to Brian White at brian.white@hamptonu.edu. Note: Please put “Head Strength and Conditioning Coach” in the subject of your email. Review of applications will begin immediately.

Alabama State (FCS): Alabama State University is looking to hire an Associate Director of Strength & Conditioning. The candidate will oversee the Olympic Department and assist with training Football. This is a full-time position with benefits. Required Qualifications: Currently posing an accredited strength and conditioning certification, Bachelors degree, Masters (preferred), 2-3 years of GA or full-time experience, and a successful background check. The ideal candidate must have strong communication skills, posses the ability to work with different sport teams, and be organized. If you are interested, please send your resume with references to Caninye@alasu.edu.

You May Like

Scout Smart Fall 2021

Strength Scoop - Thursday December 23, 2021

Dec 23, 2021
December_QwikCut_640x300_GIF

Strength Scoop - Wednesday December 22, 2021

Dec 22, 2021
CoachComm 9-21-2021

Strength Scoop - Tuesday December 21, 2021

Dec 21, 2021
AstroTurf 10:3:21

Strength Scoop - Monday December 20, 2021

Dec 20, 2021
Scoop Banner XOL 3-Minutes

Strength Scoop - Friday December 17, 2021

Dec 17, 2021
Scout Smart Fall 2021

Strength Scoop - Thursday December 16, 2021

Dec 16, 2021
*CoachComm Cobalt

Strength Scoop - Tuesday December 14, 2021

Dec 14, 2021
AstroTurf 10:3:21

Strength Scoop - Monday December 13, 2021

Dec 13, 2021