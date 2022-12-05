Strength Scoop - Monday December 5, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Missouri: The University of Missouri Football Athletic Performance Department is accepting internship applications for 1-3 interns for the Spring 2023 semester. This is a volunteer internship with no monetary compensation provided. This internship will provide experience with all aspects of the sports science program (Kinexon GPS, Perch VBT, Nordbord, Sparta Force Plate) while also assisting in day-to-day operations of the Athletic Performance Staff. A comprehensive intern curriculum covering areas of physiology, program design, exercise technique, leadership, culture building and other critical aspects of performance coaching will also be provided. Applicants should be pursuing certifications including CSCS, SCCC, USAW. This internship will start in Mid-Late January. All interested applicants can send a cover letter, resume, and list of three professional references to Coach Derek Stork, dwsk9m@umsystems.edu.

Arkansas: Sam Pittman is working to reunite with former Georgia colleague Ben Sowders



