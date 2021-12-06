Strength Scoop - Monday December 6, 2021

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Auburn: Auburn University Football Strength and Conditioning has positions open for the winter 2022 internship program. These are positions that last from January 10 to April 22, 2022. This is an PAID internship, working will all aspects of Auburn University Football Strength and Conditioning Program. This is a program for individuals who are highly motivated, willing to learn and gain knowledge in the strength and conditioning field. Responsibilities include facility maintenance and upkeep, professional development (continuing education, readings, assignments, working towards certifications), and assisting with set up/break down of the training facilities. More responsibilities will be given to individuals who are able to prove they can handle more tasks. Applicants should possess a high level of ENTHUSIASM AND ENERGY, willingness to work 8+ hours a day (weekends when necessary), a Bachelor's Degree in Exercise Science (or related field) or in final semester, certified in CPR/AED, and preferred to be certified or working towards a certification from the following organizations: CSCCA, NSCA, USAW. Interested applicants should include a cover letter, resume and 3 references in one PDF file sent to the Assistant Director of Strength and Conditioning, Anthony Lazard at ajl0070@auburn.edu .

East Tennessee State: East Tennessee State University Football Strength & Conditioning is seeking hard working and enthusiastic candidates to fill available internship positions for the SPRING 2022 (January 17 - May 5). Candidates must be completing or have completed a degree in Exercise Science or a related field, and have a current CPR/AED and First Aid Certification. The successful candidates should have a strong desire to not only pursue Strength and Conditioning as a career, but to also obtain Strength and Conditioning Coaching Certifications either from the CSCCa or the NSCA. You will get hands-on coaching experience along with nutritional experience, and other tasks as designated by the Strength and Conditioning staff. Subject line of the email should include first and last name and Spring 2022 Internship. Please send cover letter, resume, and a list of three references in ONE document to GOOCHM@ETSU.EDU.

North Carolina Central: The Sports Performance Department at North Carolina Central University is accepting internship applications for Spring Semester. This is an UNPAID internship; this volunteer position offers Division I experience and the opportunity for future recommendations or opportunities in the field of strength and conditioning. Candidates will COACH, and will have a chance to serve as top assistants for select varsity sports. Qualifications: Candidates must have a strong desire to become a strength and conditioning professional. Must be working towards a degree in the field of exercise science or similar. Preferred Qualifications: Bachelor’s degree in exercise science or related field and pursuing SCCC, CSCS or relevant certification from one of the following: NSCA, CSCS; CSCCA, SCCC; USAW and CPR –First Aid certification. Candidates additionally have the option of completing the internship practicum for the CSCCa Examination. Please submit a letter of applications, resume, and a list of references to Nicholas Wilkerson Email: nwilker2@nccu.edu and/or Thomas Carroll, Head Strength and Conditioning Coach via E-mail at tcarrol8@nccu.edu.

Lincoln University (CA): Lincoln University Athletic Dept is in search of a Director of Strength and Conditioning. This is a full time position. This position will be assigned direct oversight of all athletic programs. Minimum Qualifications. Must have Bachelor’s degree in Health, Exercise Physiology or related field is required. Must have Licenses, Certificates or Registrations; CSCS (Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist) from the NSCA (National Strength and Conditioning Association) or SCCC (Strength and Conditioning Coach Certified) from the CSCCA (Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coaches Association). 1 – 3 years intercollegiate coaching experience, in the weight room. Knowledge of NCAA guidelines. Ability to manage multiple teams. Preferred Qualifications: Division I athletics intercollegiate coaching experience. Supervisory experience. Looking to start the position the first week in January 2022. Please send a resume to dgumbs@lincolnuca.edu. No phone calls please.



