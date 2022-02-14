Strength Scoop - Monday February 14, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Kennesaw State (FCS - GA): Kennesaw State has TWO full-time positions open. Both pay $30,000 + benefits. One job is FOOTBALL priority, the other is OLYMPIC SPORTS priority. All interested (including those who applied within the past few weeks) please send resume, cover letter & list of references in one combined PDF to ksuowlstrength@gmail.com. Please label in subject line which position you are most interested in.

Tulane: Tulane University Tulane University an equal opportunity employer with a diverse athletic department is looking for a full-time strength and conditioning assistant. The candidate will be responsible for one primary sport and two smaller sports. Masters degree in a sports science related field, certified by NSCA or CSCCA as a strength and conditioning specialist and certified CPR/AED mandated. GPS, VBT, Kitman Labs, and Excel preferred. If interested send cover letter, resume and references in one file to Kurt Hester at khester1@tulane.edu.

Iowa: The University of Iowa Strength and Conditioning-Olympic Sports is seeking highly motivated candidates to fill Summer 2022 internship positions. Individuals will gain knowledge and experience in a Division I Collegiate Strength and Conditioning setting. The internship may fulfill course credit if necessary. Daily responsibilities will include but are not limited to: assisting with supervision and execution of strength training programs for various sports, attending to daily maintenance of the training facilities, and professional development throughout internship program. Opportunities to work with many performance monitoring technologies including but not limited to: Force Plates, GPS, Omegawave, Tensiomyography and Velocity Based Training systems. CSCCA mentorship is available to assist your eligibility for the certification. Qualifications: Currently pursuing bachelors/masters in exercise science or related field, certified in CPR/First Aid, a strong desire to become a Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coach and pursuing CSCCA, USAW, or NSCA certification(s). Compensation: This is a non-paid volunteer position. You will gain experience as well as the opportunity to learn and grow in the field of Strength & Conditioning. Applicants must submit a cover letter, resume, and professional references as a single PDF file to zachary-walrod@uiowa.edu. Deadline for applications: March 4, 2021.

James Madison: JMU Football (FBS), member of the Sunbelt Conference, is seeking 1-2 qualified candidates for unpaid internship positions for the SUMMER 22’ Semester. Assisting with the implementation of GPS data collection and interpretation, nutrition oversight, setting up and breaking down equipment for team workouts, and attending to daily maintenance and upkeep of the Plecker Athletic Performance Center. Minimum requirements include: a strong work ethic, punctuality, and a desire to become a strength and conditioning professional. Only apply if this internship is logistically feasible for you. No Housing, food or monetary compensation will be provided. This position will provide interns with valuable practical experience, networking and professional development opportunities, and college credit, if applicable. Interested candidates should submit a resume, and 3 professional references in one PDF file to Nate Adams at adams3nd@jmu.edu.