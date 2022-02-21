Strength Scoop - Monday February 21, 2022

Since 1999, all sources remain confidential. Mail@FootballScoop.com or 225.229.3429

Boston College: BC is seeking candidates for the Summer 2022 Boston College Football Strength and Conditioning Internship Program. Qualified candidates will have an opportunity to work with the Football Strength and Conditioning staff. Required qualifications: current CPR / AED certification; completion or currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in exercise science or related field. Other preferred qualifications include certification(s) from CSCCa or NSCA, previous coaching experience(s), experience in collegiate sports, and proficiency with Microsoft Office. This is an UNPAID, 2-month internship with a possible invite to stay for the Fall Semester if earned and desired. Candidates will also have the opportunity earn the accredited internship hours needed for the SCCC certification through the CSCCa. Again, this is an unpaid position, so if this is not an economically feasible option, please do not apply. Seeking focused individuals who will embody the Boston College culture and have the desire to obtain a career as a Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coach. No others need apply. Please send one document including resume and professional references as a PDF document to Coach Luke Rose at roselu@bc.edu. Start date will be May 31st, 2022. Application deadline ends on April 1st, 2022.

Dallas Baptist University: DBU is searching for an aspiring, athletic performance coach to fill our open graduate student assistant coaching position; this position is expected to start June, 2022. Prospective candidates will have the opportunity to work under the guidance of the Dallas Baptist University Athletic Performance coaching staff, a Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coaches Association (CSCCA) approved mentor, as well as gain valuable hands-on experience working with both Division I and Division II athletes. The graduate student assistant coach will have the opportunity to create programs for and train assigned DBU athletic teams, as well as assist full-time staff in various capacities. Please note, this is a graduate student assistant position. This position provides tuition towards a master’s degree at DBU and includes a stipend as compensation. Applicants must be certified by either the Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coaches Association (SCCC) or the National Strength and Conditioning Association (CSCS) and have had at least one full-time collegiate internship experience in order to be eligible. Applicants must be committed to serving Christ, our DBU student-athletes and DBU staff. Applicants must be committed to developing themselves as a strength and conditioning professional and devoted to advancing in the strength and conditioning coaching profession. For consideration, all inquiring candidates MUST email me three videos. These three separate videos must include the candidate coaching one lower body strength exercise, one upper body strength exercise and one speed/agility/quickness exercise of their choice. Please email a cover letter, professional resume, and three professional references (include contact information), along with the three videos to Coach Dave Trevino at david@dbu.edu. All materials must be submitted by March 31, 2022 for consideration.

Wagner (FCS - NY): The Wagner College Sports Performance staff is currently seeking 2-4 qualified candidates for the SUMMER 2022 who will work directly with the Sports Performance staff from mid-May to late July and potentially later, if appropriate. Potential interns will be responsible for daily upkeep, data tracking, and any other duties assigned by staff. Interns will be in a coaching development program where they will receive true on-the-job experience by working with Division 1 Football and Men’s and Women’s Basketball. This is an UNPAID position that can be done for academic credits if needed. You will have the opportunity to build your professional network and gain valuable tools for career advancement in the field of strength and conditioning through future job recommendations or internal promotion ex: · Wagner College Sports Performance Apprenticeship · Wagner College Sports Performance Graduate Assistant Coach Preferred qualifications include previous coaching experience and/or competitive athletic experience. Candidates should possess a strong work ethic, attention to detail, enthusiasm, effective communication skills, and positive energy. A bachelor’s degree or a degree in process of completion and CPR/First Aid/AED ARE REQUIRED. Certification from a recognized strength and conditioning association (CSCCa, USAW, CSCS) is preferred but not required. To apply: Submit cover letter, resume, and 3 references in 1 PDF to Isaac Elston, Assistant Director of Sports Performance at i.elston@wagner.edu.